Voters in Coryell County are deciding on whether to approve a $30.9 million bond for the construction of a new jail.
Sheriff Scott Williams said the new facility is needed because of the current jail’s lack of capacity to house all the county’s inmates.
The current jail has a capacity of 92 beds, and as of Tuesday morning, there were 93 inmates being held in the jail. Another 89 Coryell County inmates are being held in nearby counties at the expense of Coryell County, according to the sheriff’s office, which runs the jail.
The six counties that Coryell County partners with to house inmates are Mills, Bosque, McLennan, Limestone, Milam and Burnet, Williams said.
“Unfortunately, the beds are not always available, which causes us to be over (capacity) here,” Williams said.
He added that on Friday, he was informed by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards that the Coryell County jail is out of compliance due to over-crowding.
The commission informed him that “appropriate corrective measures” must be initiated, and the county has to set a “reasonable completion date for corrective measures.”
“If it’s not corrected anytime soon, they could very well shut this jail down,” Williams said.
Housing inmates in other counties currently costs Coryell around $1.1 million per year, and it has been as high as $1.3 million, Williams explained Tuesday.
The proposed new jail would have a capacity of 250 beds.
Williams said the county has been exploring the idea of building a new jail facility for around 11 years.
In November 2011, voters approved an $18.8 million bond for a proposed 240-bed facility, but the county’s court of commissioners balked and continuously delayed the project in an effort to save money on it, the Herald reported at the time.
If voters approve the bond and if the county’s commissioners move forward with the project, construction of the new facility will take around 18 months to two years.
Early voting is underway at the Copperas Cove Early Voting Center, 508B Cove Terrace Shopping Center, and at the Gatesville Annex, 801 E. Leon St.
Hours are 7 a.m to 7 p.m. today, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
The election will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 1. For a full list of election day polling places, go to https://www.coryellcountytax.com/#/elections.
