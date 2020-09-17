Former Killeen Mayor and State Representative Scott Cosper won the Roy J. Smith Award at the 87th annual Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce awards banquet Thursday evening.
Since 1991, the chamber has given a prestigious award to one individual for demonstrating lifelong contribution to the community.
The coronavirus pandemic did not stop the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce from holding its annual awards banquet to recognize area businesses.
A crowd of around 300 attended the banquet in-person at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center. Those who were unable to attend can watch the program virtually today.
Attendees enjoyed a dinner before the formal proceedings. All tables were distanced from each other, and people sat four to a table at a maximum.
Leadership expert, author and clinical psychologist Henry Cloud provided the keynote address which was pre-recorded and projected on the screen.
Awards
At the annual banquet, the chamber also recognized the Large and Small Businesses of the Year and Nonprofit of the Year. Centex Technologies was the recipient of the Large Business of the Year Award. Beronio Wealth Planning Solutions in Killeen was awarded the Small Business of the Year award.
The chamber awarded Texas Charity Bingo the Non-Profit of the Year Award.
Beronio Wealth Planning Solutions has seven employees who assist individuals and businesses with financial strategies and financial planning.
Centex Technologies is an information technology consulting firm that employs 124 people. It specializes in IT support, search engine optimization, internet marketing and website development and design.
Texas Charity Bingo has around 75 employees and operates nine bingo halls in Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Belton, Bryan and Waco.
