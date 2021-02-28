After nearly two months of being vacant, a Killeen City Council seat is set to be filled again this week, but it appears the council never fully agreed on whether candidates running in the May 1 city election would also be considered for appointment to the District 3 seat.
At its Jan. 19 workshop meeting, the council discussed the process for appointing a new District 3 representative, who would fill the seat vacated by Councilmember Jim Kilpatrick, who died Jan. 5 from COVID-19.
Mayor Jose Segarra outlined two options for the appointment process, both of which were informal in nature: Either allowing candidates who are running in the election, or not allowing candidates. He said allowing candidates to be nomiminated could give them an unfair advantage in the May 1 City Council election. Fourteen people are running in that election — three in District 3.
Ultimately, the council passed a motion of direction — with applications closed by Feb. 12, a special meeting would take place on Feb. 17 or 18, with a recommendation brought before the council at its next meeting. Due to a delay caused by the recent winter storm, the process was delayed until Monday, when the council nominated former Councilman Terry Clark for the seat, with a vote on the nomination tentatively set for the March 2 meeting.
Clark’s name was put in nomination by Councilman Ken Wilkerson. Also under consideration were former Councilman Jared Foster and Nina Cobb, a candidate in the May 1 council race.
Clark served on the Killeen City Council from 2011 to 2015.
“We went through all the applications that were submitted,” Segarra said.
Segarra said that the decision to nominate Clark, which was made at Monday’s council workshop, in addition to his being “the most impressive” nominee, also stems largely from the council’s original intent not to nominate someone on the May ballot for the council seat. This represented the deciding factor.
On Thursday, Segarra further clarified the approach the council took on making its decision. Specifically, he said there was no official policy to not nominate a candidate who has applied or who plans to apply to run for the District 3 seat in May. Rather, the decision was made as more of a consensus agreement as opposed to an official policy.
“We didn’t create a policy to prevent them,” Segarra said, adding his own opinion that picking an official candidate for the seat for the May ballot to serve in the interim period would give that person an unfair advantage over the other candidates.
On Wednesday, by email, Cobb, who was present at the Monday special meeting, said her understanding was that there was no limitations placed on any applicant who applied.
“It is my understanding during the discussion of the District 3 vacancy it was mentioned to not consider a candidate in the upcoming May 1 election, to find a past councilman or councilwoman; however upon the motion/vote there was no content as to limit the candidate to participate in the selection of the District 3 seat appointment,” Cobb said. “The vote carried to consider applicants as the charter states ‘Application and Interview Process during a Special Meeting’ which was canceled due to the weather and rescheduled for Feb. 22.”
Despite not being nominated, Cobb does not believe the process was a waste of her time.
“I followed the rules,” she said. “I filed my application timely. I interviewed as I have a right to do. I am a woman of integrity and will always follow the procedures and rules as set forth in our charter and not discussions. It is in my opinion, that at no time should anyone circumvent a process that would limit an applicant’s appointment. If a candidate can be considered on May 01, 2021, then I believe they can be considered on February 22, 2021 if their objective is to serve those citizens and families in District 3 or Killeen.”
The council is expected vote on whether to appoint Clark to the seat at a special meeting that will take place prior to Tuesday’s scheduled workshop. If Clark is elected, Segarra said, he will be sworn in at that time and will take part in the workshop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.