The longest the Killeen area has gone before its first 100-degree day in a given year is Oct. 3, 1979, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Monique Sellers.
Killeen still has not seen 100 degrees this year, except for the occasion of heat index values, Sellers said Saturday.
High temperatures in Killeen are forecast to be 99 degrees on Monday and Tuesday. It is expected to be 98 on Wednesday, and then drop to the mid-90s later in the week.
“That’s the closest we’ve gotten (this year), so we’ll have to wait and see,” Sellers said. “Ninety-nine will get us pretty darn close.”
As temperatures look to be in the upper-90s along with high humidity, it could trigger the issuance of a heat advisory.
“It’s something to keep an eye on for you guys for the first couple days next week,” Sellers said, referring to Monday and Tuesday.
On Saturday, the National Weather Service had issued a heat advisory for many counties to the north and northeast of Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties.
After Tuesday, high temperatures look to slightly decrease into the low- to mid-90s.
