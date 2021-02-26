City leaders are talking about installing metal detectors at Killeen City Hall.
At Monday’s workshop meeting of the Killeen City Council, the council discussed placing metal detectors or using metal-detecting wands during future council meetings to monitor if someone tries to bring a firearm into a meeting.
Shirley Fleming, the mayor pro-tem of the council, began the discussion by expressing her desire for safety in the council chambers.
“We cannot wait for a tragedy. Only the authorized personnel should enter into any government building with a firearm. You can’t go into the courthouse in Belton without going through metal detectors,” Fleming said.
However, there is currently an obstacle in the way of metal detectors being practical for council meetings.
As of right now, residents are allowed to conceal carry or open carry firearms in City Hall and in the council chamber.
Hilary Shine, the spokeswoman for the city of Killeen, outlined the resolutions from 2016 and where open and concealed carry currently stand.
“They are and will be allowed in City Hall under the law. State law only allows cities to prohibit handguns in the actual room where Council is meeting (and certain other bodies) when they are actually meeting and when notice is given (signage),” Shine said. “City Council chose not to prohibit carry and passed resolutions in 2016 stating such. If Council takes action to prohibit carry in meetings, it will only be into the meeting room while they are meeting.”
Shine added in her email that if metal detectors became a reality at City Hall, police officers would have to man the detectors or wands during meetings or workshops only. They wouldn’t be un use during normal business hours for City Hall, 101 College St.
Police Chief Charles Kimble provided some information during the Monday meeting about what would be required for metal detectors or wands.
If the council decided to go with wands, the city would need to buy four wands at $800 each, and $700 more for repairs and batteries for the wands. If the council decided on metal detectors, two additional off-duty police officers would be needed to man them, and Kimble estimated they would need to be paid $45 per hour at an average of three hours per meeting and 55 meetings per year, totalling around $15,000 of overtime that would have to be paid to the officers per year.
The council is expected to revisit the topic of metal detectors at a future meeting by possibly voting to remove the resolution allowing firearms inside the meeting room, according to a motion of direction that was approved at Monday’s meeting.
