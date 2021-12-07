Check

Shay Luedeke, Bell County’s tax assessor-collector, presents a child safety check for $170,000.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

Killeen’s city council accepted two checks from Bell County on Tuesday night.

The first check, dubbed the “Bell County Child Safety Check” was presented by Shay Luedeke, Bell County’s tax assessor-collector. The child safety check dealt with the prevention of child abuse and was $170,000.

The second check was the Hotel Occupancy check and was presented by Precinct 4 County Commissioner John Driver. That check was $85,000.

