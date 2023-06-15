The Killeen City Council voted this week to approve 56 mobile data terminals (MDTs) and mounting modifications for the Killeen Police Department’s new marked police vehicles.
The council approved the purchase as part of the consent agenda with a 5-0 vote, with Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez attending the Tuesday night meeting through Zoom and Councilman Michael Boyd absent from the dais during the vote.
According to a presentation linked in the Tuesday agenda, an MDT is computerized device that is used to communicate with a centralized control system. Killeen police officers use MDTs to communicate with the Bell County Communications Center (BCC) and other officers and supervisors. They are also used to control the in-car video systems, access crime information databases and enter data, the presentation said.
KPD said the equipment will cost $217,390.33 total, with around $163,490.53 being for the MDT’s and around $53,899.80 being for the mounting and modifications to the vehicles.
The department said in the presentation that it has budgeted funds identified for this expense and just needed approval from the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.