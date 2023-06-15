KPD vehicles

Police vehicles were seen outside the Killeen Police Department Headquarters.

 Herald | File

The Killeen City Council voted this week to approve 56 mobile data terminals (MDTs) and mounting modifications for the Killeen Police Department’s new marked police vehicles.

The council approved the purchase as part of the consent agenda with a 5-0 vote, with Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez attending the Tuesday night meeting through Zoom and Councilman Michael Boyd absent from the dais during the vote.

