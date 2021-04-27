The Killeen City Council authorized the purchase of new department-issued handguns for the Killeen Police Department at Tuesday’s council meeting.
The approval, by a 6-1 vote, will replace all Sig Sauer P320 pistols currently used by the department with Glock pistols.
KPD made the just-over $158,000 request citing safety issues with the Sig Sauer, which has been the service pistol of choice for the department since 2016.
Police Chief Charles Kimble told the council at last week’s meeting that an officer was injured last year following an unintentional discharge of the pistol when it was accidentally dropped.
During an investigation of the incident, KPD found numerous reports of accidental discharge by Sig Sauer pistols nationwide. The department also sent the weapon to Sig Sauer for examination in hopes of finding a reason for the accidental discharge. The gun manufacturer couldn’t explain the misfire, prompting KPD to look for a new sidearm for its officers.
“I lost confidence in this weapon, our officers lost confidence in this weapon, and that sparked the change,” Chief Kimble said following Tuesday’s meeting.
That loss of confidence was one of the main reasons Councilmember Rick Williams voted yes on the measure Tuesday.
“You have to believe in the piece of equipment,” Williams said Tuesday night. “We want to provide the same level of confidence to our officers.”
Councilmember Mellisa Brown was the lone vote against the measure, saying her research showed a much higher propensity for the Glock to discharge than the Sig.
“If we are in the concern of officer safety, I’m of the opinion — based on the research I’ve done — that the Sig is safer.”
The council’s authorization will allow the department to purchase 270 Glock 45 pistols and add an additional 25 each of the Glock 48 and Glock 19T.
The purchase will also include new holsters, training models and additional magazines. The new gear cost just under $274,000, but the city will get a $115,000 credit for turning in the Sig Sauer pistols.
Councilmember Shirley Fleming added an amendment to the resolution which recognized the need for overtime to train officers on the new weapon.
Kimble said the training would cost an additional $23,100 in overtime.
The approved resolution was in the amount of $182,642, and the purchase order will be submitted immediately.
Kimble said he expects delivery of the new pistols over the summer and full implementation in the department by the end of this year or early 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.