By a vote of 5 to 1, the Killeen City Council took major step in the development of a new facility for seniors on Killeen’s north side.
At a cost not to exceed $543,825, the council Tuesday approved a professional services agreement with Randall Scott Architects, Inc., for the renovation of the Rosa Hereford Community Center.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown cast the sole vote against approving the agreement.
The proposed renovation would add about 18,000 square feet of space and provide facilities and programs formerly offered, as well as additional ones, by the Bob Gilmore Senior Center located adjacent to the community center at Veterans Memorial Boulevard and W.S. Young Drive.
City spokesperson Hilary Shine said by email that Capital Improvement Program funding makes up $4.3 million for the overall senior center project, with $3.8 million specifically allocated and $500,000 reserved in CIP fund balance.
An additional $700,000 will be available in Fiscal Year 2022 from community development block grant funding, bringing the total for the project to $5 million.
The council previously approved a resolution awarding a professional services contract to Randall Scott Architects to perform a Needs Assessment and Conceptual Design Services. The assessment and concept plan study was completed in June 2020. Due to structural issues, the old Bob Gilmore Senior Center building can no longer be used, officials said.
Council chambers were filled nearly to capacity for Tuesday’s meeting, and during the citizen comments section, a number of people expressed their views, both for and against the proposal.
The primary concern raised related to youth programs, and not only whether such programs are being adequately funded but also if having such programs in the same facility as a center for seniors is advisable.
Resident and self-described senior citizen Anthony Kendrick said he supports one center for seniors and another for youth.
“Our youth are killing each other,” Kendrick told the council. “Why do we have to put the word ‘senior’ on it if it’s for the community?”
Debbie Edwards spoke against the design proposal.
“We do like our privacy,” Edwards said on her behalf as well as those of her fellow seniors. “Multi-generational center is just another word for community center.”
Several members of the Killeen Senior Advisory Board were on hand, including the board’s chairwoman, Patsy Bracey, who has indicated her support for the proposal.
“I’m going to ask you to check your hearts and check your minds when you make this decision tonight,” Bracey told the council.
Bracey also spoke on behalf of City Recreation Services Director Joe Brown and his work in developing the proposal.
“It was very emotional when I was referred to by a councilmember as ‘Mr. Brown’s grandmother,’” she said in reference to a recent board meeting when the proposal was discussed.
Councilmember Mellisa Brown, who cast the sole vote against approving the agreement, said just prior to the vote that both seniors and non-seniors in Killeen deserve their own facility, and suggested using funds for the design of a brand new senior facility.
“Let me be clear: I do not want to take any money from the seniors here in Killeen,” Brown said in a statement. “Although I would like to clarify that CBDG funds CAN be reallocated without needing to be returned. My position is actually the opposite of that.
“As a body, we need to be making the difficult decisions that are best for the entire community and not ones that are easier on the surface.”
Brown took issue with the suggestion that, as she is a newly elected council member, her vote was guided by her lack of knowledge of the issue.
“For the record, I am very informed about it. I have been following the situation and I was also on the Senior Advisory Board. My first meeting was when the board voted to send the plans to the City Council for review. That was also where it was said that this would be the Senior Center first and seniors expressed that they would prefer their own location and that they were concerned about having non-senior community members in some of the rooms.”
Councilmember Ken Wilkerson made the motion to approve the agreement.
“I said I was in support of it,” Wilkerson said but noted that he had earlier concerns about its impact on youth services and others in the community. “The seniors are a very important part of our community.”
Councilmember Rick Williams shared his view by email after the meeting.
“My concerns during the workshop last week were focused on clearly understanding the intended use and purpose of the center that was presented. It was never that I was not going to support our seniors and in creating a facility that meets their needs. It was more, looking to determine that our youth were not being left out.
“Though I was not on council at the time, I recall attending the City Council meeting where the use of this building was designated as a center where both the city’s youth and seniors would share, interact and bring value to each other. When I saw that the center was labeled “the Killeen Senior Center” and the presentation given only referenced seniors, that prompted questions and concerns.”
Also by email following the meeting, Councilmember Debbie Nash-King touched on the need for supporting youth services.
“I agree with the citizens that our youth needs their own facility,” she said. “That is why, I requested a future agenda item be placed on 2 February agenda to discuss finding revenue for a youth building and an overview of the city’s youth programs in order to enhance the quality life for our youth population and adaptive population”
In other action Tuesday, the council unanimously voted in favor of:
Entering into a professional agreement regarding the city’s nighttime street lighting with Tanko Streetlighting, Inc., a national firm that specializes in assisting municipalities with their street lighting needs.
The agreement, which has already been approved in the city’s budget for the current fiscal year, is set not to exceed $196,300.
Amending the City of Killeen Code of Ordinances to decrease the maximum spacing of street lights from 1,200 feet to 600 feet and to include LED fixtures as an alternative option for street lighting
Establishing a March 9 public hearing on the Water and Wastewater Impact Fee Capital Improvement and Land Use Assumptions
