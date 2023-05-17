Battery plant map 1.jpg

This image shows a map of the proposed battery plant to scale on the property which is outlined in green.

The Killeen City Council approved a rezone request that will allow a lithium-ion battery storage plant to be built in south Killeen during its May 9 meeting.

The rezoning request was approved 5-1 with Councilwoman Nina Cobb opposed. Councilman Riakos Adams was unable to attend the May 9 meeting, which was his last as a member of the council.

Battey plant map 2.jpg

This image shows the detailed plans for the proposed battery plant in south Killeen.

