Killeen Council

Council members listen as Killeen resident Melissa Brown speaks during a public hearing at the Killeen City Council meeting on Tuesday evening.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

The Killeen City Council approved the appointment of Pedro “Pete” Lopez Jr. as Killeen’s new police chief, and a $7.4 million project to add a new senior center in north Killeen was also given the green light at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

Pedro Lopez Jr.

Pedro Lopez Jr.

The council unanimously approved the consent agenda, which included Lopez’s appointment and two projects related to the Killeen Community Center and Senior Center renovations and expansions.

254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.