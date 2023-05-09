The Killeen City Council approved the appointment of Pedro “Pete” Lopez Jr. as Killeen’s new police chief, and a $7.4 million project to add a new senior center in north Killeen was also given the green light at Tuesday night’s council meeting.
The council unanimously approved the consent agenda, which included Lopez’s appointment and two projects related to the Killeen Community Center and Senior Center renovations and expansions.
Lopez, 57, met with the council during the May 2 meeting and answered any lingering question the council members had. He will start June 5 and receive a salary of $190,000 per year. Lopez would also be the City of Killeen’s first Latino police chief.
Lopez has served in law enforcement for 35 years and was a Chief Warrant Officer 3 in the U.S. Army, serving from 1984 to 2011 for a total of 27 years with the Army and Army reserve.
He started his law enforcement career in 1987 as a correctional officer with the Texas Department of Corrections. He later served as a deputy jailer in 1990 and joined the Houston Police Department in May 1991 and worked his way up to assistant chief, the presentation said.
For the past two years, Lopez has served as the chief of police for the Houston Independent School District.
He will be replacing Charles Kimble, who retired from the position on Jan. 27, but has maintained the role of interim police chief since Feb. 13, with a contract that lasts up to 12 weeks.
Also at the meeting, Mayor Debbie Nash-King met with Fort Cavazos leaders and proclaimed May 9 as Fort Cavazos Day.
Fort Hood garrison commander Col. Chad Foster received the proclamation and thanked the mayor.
“This is a single community,” he said. “That’s why today receiving this proclamation is so special, because it’s representative of the fantastic relationship and support the military gets.”
The military base officially changed its name from Fort Hood to Fort Cavazos earlier on Tuesday in compliance with the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act. The annual bill, which funds the military, mandated all military installations, buildings and locations named after either Confederate troops or battles be renamed to help placate the racial unrest caused after the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020.
The council awarded a bid to HCS Inc. for the Killeen Community Center and Senior Center expansion and renovation for $7,416,835.
The project includes expansion of the Rosa Hereford Community Center and remodeling of the existing floor space to include the Senior Center near the intersection of W.S. Young Drive and Veterans Memorial Boulevard in north Killeen.
They also approved having a third party, MRB Group, to supervise engineering and construction for the Killeen Community Center projects for $121,500.
According to a presentation given to the council during the May 2 meeting, the city chose to hire a third party due to staffing constraints and the specialization of the type of project. It was determined that staff required additional support to monitor and observe the project.
There were multiple public hearings held during Tuesday’s meeting, most notably the hearing about amending the current youth curfew and rezoning property to allow for a battery storage plant to be built near the Killeen Police Department in far south Killeen.
