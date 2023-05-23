The Killeen City Council voted to approve the purchase of two buildings, totaling just under $2M, for future use — one a veterinary clinic in east Killeen and the other a historic building downtown.
Both properties will be bought as is and will be improved upon by the city for future use.
The former East Lake Veterinary Center at 3518 E. Rancier Ave. will be used by Killeen Animal Services.
The East Lake location will be used for pet adoptions, and the current adoption facilities will be used as quarantine facilities, according to a presentation given to the council by Assistant City Manager Danniel Singh.
The owners of the veterinary clinic are Michael and Nora Joyner, who started the center in March of 1984, according to Michael’s Joyner’s Linkedin profile. The profile also stated that the center closed its doors in August of 2019, though Joyner himself is still a practicing and the owner of Joyner Veterinary Service, according to his profile.
According to the presentation to the council, the current quarantine facilities have been cited several times during inspections by the Department of State Health Services, which conducts inspections annually.
The existing building was constructed in 1970s, has been repaired multiple times, the presentation said.
According to the presentation, if the city had decided to build a new facility it would have cost around $1.84 million, with $240,000 in FY23 for design and $850,000 for construction.
The historic “Hack’s Building” located at 324 N. Gray St. is the second property up for grabs.
According to a presentation by Director of Development Services Edwin Revell, it was built in 1915 as the Lodge Hall and later served as the Wyatt Bass Grocery Store from 1937 to 1941.
It then became the home to the Hack’s Army and Western Store from the 1950s to the 1980s. It was deemed historically significant in the 2008 historic resource survey, but it has been vacant for years.
“Unfortunately, in recent years it has been vacant and has been a source of nuisance,” Revell said.
The previous owner of the building, Shirley Husar, died in January of 2023, and her sons approached the city after failing to sell the building to the private market, the presentation said.
During the citizen comments section of the meeting, some residents expressed concern about the purchase of the Hacks Building and what the building would be used for.
One resident also scolded the council for the state of the current animal services building and the cost of the purchase for the veterinary center.
The council unanimously approved the purchase of both properties 6-0.
Cost of purchase
Each property was appraised by third parties for the city. The city hired Paramount Property Analysis to appraise the East Lake Veterinary Center and Bridgewood Properties for the Hacks Building.
An appraisal is a type of research into the law of probabilities with respect to real estate valuation. An appraisal cannot be guaranteed or proved.
The Bell County Appraisal District (BellCAD) listed the property value of the veterinary clinic at $557,686 for 2023. Paramount estimated the property’s value to be $1.71 million, which is over three times the BellCAD price.
BellCAD listed the property value of the Hack’s building at $192,231 for 2023. The current negotiated price for the property is $288,483 for the 7,397-square-foot building or $39 per square foot, according to the presentation.
Wilkerson
The council voted to accept the resignation of Councilman Ken Wilkerson by a 6-0 vote.
Wilkerson resigned on May 15 when he sent an email to Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle. However, the public and Killeen City Council members were not made aware of the mayor pro tem’s resignation until two days later, on May 17.
Wilkerson did not attend last Tuesday night’s council meeting, in which he was replaced as the city’s mayor pro tem by Councilwoman Nina Cobb.
The council unanimously voted to open applications for Wilkerson’s replacement for a two-week period starting Thursday.
The last day to submit applications to the city manager will be June 8.
The council will meet at 1 p.m. June 12 to interview candidates and will appoint the new council member before the city council meeting on June 13.
Applications can be obtained at the city secretary’s office at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.