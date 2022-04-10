The recent nomination, and appointment, of now-Supreme Court Justice Kentaji Brown Jackson was rife with politics, but a shining example of transparency.
As the Democratic representatives questioned Jackson on social issues and Republicans grilled her on Critical Race Theory, the appointment process revealed very clearly each member of the U.S. Senate’s reason for approving or disapproving her.
Very recently, Killeen also held its own appointment process as the city sought to fill a District 2 vacancy that was created when former Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King assumed the title of mayor after term-limited Jose Segarra stepped down to run for a City Council seat.
After about an hour and a half of questioning and deliberation during its March 29 meeting, the City Council selected Riakos Adams, a former member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, out of a pool of four applicants to serve as a member of the Killeen City Council.
The other applicants were William Baumgartner, Kathyrn Bradley and Monique Brand.
Council members spoke out on March 29 regarding their rationale behind holding interviews with applicants in closed session.
During the meeting, Wilkerson said the interview should be conducted in executive session due to established precedent and the city charter. Wilkerson said that the process was transparent and that residents did not complain when elected officials were previously appointed in closed session.
“I can assure you that we will be professional about it the same way councils have done it in the past,” Wilkerson said. “And to expect that we follow another procedure because, all of a sudden, you don’t trust us, is offensive.”
Councilman Rick Williams added that there was plenty of information available for residents and that the applicants were not secret. Williams also cited a “lengthy article” published by the Herald that contained information about each applicant and encouraged residents who want more information about the candidates to submit a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.
“There is no reason that a citizen should feel that they have not had the opportunity to get to know those who are applying for this particular job,” he said.
Williams also pointed out that the process is the same as was conducted for a vacant seat in 2021.
Speaking in agreement, Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez offered her support for both Wilkerson’s and Williams’s sentiments.
Councilwoman Nina Cobb responded to the Herald’s requests for comment Monday via email.
The Herald asked all City Council members other than Adams questions regarding the merits of open and closed sessions and what the distinction is between high-profile staff members and the appointment of elected officials.
“I believe there is Merit in open and closed sessions, honesty and fairness is always at hand for me in making decisions for the City of Killeen with or without the audience,” Cobb said.
Additionally, Cobb said that, since becoming a member of the City Council, “ALL Appointments and interviewing of applicants have been conducted fairly.”
Finally, Nash-King, responding to a request for comment, stated that residents had expressed to her a concern that holding appointments in closed session lacked transparency.
She said that she would have liked to see the interviews conducted in the open, but the decision to hold appointment interviews in closed session ultimately lay with the City Council. She did not hold a formal vote on March 29 because no council member voiced an objection to doing so.
Applicants’ response
How applicants for the vacant seat felt about having their interviews in either open or close session is a little different.
Both Adams and Baumgartner said they were indifferent on whether their interviews could have been in the open of behind closed doors.
“It could’ve been in the open but if the council wanted to keep it closed then that’s up to them.” Adams said.
Baumgartner said it really points to the city charter.
“If that’s what is in the charter, then that is what is in the charter,” Baumgartner said.
The Herald did try to speak to Bradley and Brand, but Bradley immediately left after her interview and Brand refused to answer questions in person and instead requested the questions to be sent in an e-mail, to which Brand had not responded.
Residents, candidates speak
Two residents and regular attendees of City Council meetings spoke on March 29 regarding transparency.
Bill Paquette said that, because the City Council will work with the new District 2 candidate, interviews can be in closed session.
“I feel that the council will make the right decision. I agree that being behind closed doors is just fine because they are the ones who have to work with that person,” he said.
Leo Gukeisen had a different opinion, however.
“Any matter dealing with the city, every resident should be aware of it. There should be no closed-door meeting,” he said. “That line they pulled from Texas law, I understand that, but if you are dealing with any business with the city, then it needs to be in the open.”
Additionally, two candidates for mayor, James Everard and Holly Teel, spoke on transparency. The candidates were asked the following questions, to which they provided a response.
During the process of appointing the council member to be the representative of District #2, the Killeen City Council decided to conduct the interviews of the applicants in a closed session. Do you believe this was the appropriate response? Do you think there is merit in holding interviews in open session?
Everard
I do believe that holding open hearings for government employees who wish to be appointed to a higher position is absolutely necessary, I do not believe the initial hearings for the candidates should be open to the public for the security of the individuals who are not government employees or officials.
I would, however, like to see the final process, let’s say deciding interviews, of those individuals open to the public. This only after private information and background has been discussed in private.
Teel
As I have been approached by many of Killeen citizens with questions similar to this one, it gives me concern.
When one runs to be elected, our personal information is out there and we are under the view of the public eye and are scrutinized. This is so that the voter can be confident in who they choose to cast their vote for.
When the government takes away the citizens right to examine, question or voice a choice in who will represent and serve them, it can lead to public distrust. This causes a mistrust that may not be warranted for the person that has been chosen by the government. By doing this closed door it can cause a rift between the citizen and the non-elected government official and cause citizens to look at it suspiciously.
Doing things behind closed door should always be done with caution. If closed doors start being used too often than it can become a way to exclude the citizens.
Segarra
I believe this process needs to be improved and citizens input should be included in that process in the form of an open interview process. I think having citizens ask questions to the candidates is something that should be implemented. You do have to go through that process when running for a council or Mayor seat, and I think it would give our citizens some input into the selection and not just solely on the council. After that open interview, then council can meet in closed session to either vote on the citizens committees’ recommendation or not and choose a different candidate.
Gukeisen
A) No, the interviews should have been held in an Open Session. This would have allowed the Residents of District #2 to hear from each of them and get a better understanding of the person.
B) Yes, I fully believe that there is merit in holding interviews in an Open Session. As I stated in my previous answer, the Residents of District #2 should have been afforded the opportunity to hear from the candidates and voice their opinion on who should represent them.
One of the primary reasons provided for the City Council’s decision on March 29th was the issue of precedent. Indeed, former Council member Dick Young was appointed in a closed session; however, both the police chief and city manager were appointed after an open interview. Is there a distinction between high-profile staff members and city council members that warrants a difference in privacy?
Everard
The city manager and chief of police are both paid positions that come with a contract for employment. Although they are not standard employment positions, it is very important for the city to be aware of who will be in the positions that allow these individuals to make policy decisions.
With this short-term position for the District 2 council person, I would had rather had it opened to the public, but understand it being an expedited process due to it only being for a few months. It is also good the council did expediate the process with the removal of Patsy Bracey.
Teel
There is no merit to holding a closed session when it comes to appointments to city council behind closed doors. If any other department heads like city manager, chief of police have had to publicly be viewed and scrutinized by the public who they will serve, than there is no just cause in closing the door on the publics veiw when it comes to appointments to city council. Appointments to city council calls for more transparency. There is no room for passing down city council seats like an emperor passing his throne to the next in line.
Segarra
I think this process was rushed and if precedent was the real reason, then precedent should have been used when it comes to the timeline. For in the past, precedent shows that this process has always happened after an election and not before.
Gukeisen
There should be no distinction between high-profile staff members or City Council members. If anything there should be more openness when it comes towards elected officials. Council members are elected by the people for the people and not hired by a City Manager. Since the Council members are elected by the people to represent them, they should have a very important part of it. The residents of District #2 should be the ones who decide who they want to represent them, not just six people behind closed doors.
Do you think this may be a transparency issue?
Everard
Normally I would say yes. This is a very unusual time for the city of Killeen government. With the mayor stepping down to run for city council so he can have his 13th continuous year in the city government, Bracey stepping down before she could be removed from office (the Senior Advisory Commission), Nash-King (leaving her post) as mayor pro tem, things have not been this upside down since Killeen cleaned house years ago.
I would say that if the seat was to be open for a greater period of time, that the council should take measures to make the appointment of the temporary council member open to the public.
Teel
“Sunlight is the best disinfectant” -William O’Douglas
Segarra
I think it can lead to transparency issues, especially if a charter amendment to increase the days a councilmember or Mayor must step down, is passed. This would give council the right to choose a council member and from my view takes away the citizens’ choice of an elected official and gives it to the council, who can then go behind closed doors and pick their own.
Gukeisen
I don’t think it is, I know it is! There was no transparency at all in this so-called process. The residents of District #2 had no say in who was to be their District Representative, they should have been afforded the opportunity to hear from the candidates and voice their opinions on who they wanted to represent them.
Mayor Nash-King wanted the interviews to be held in Open Session, but Councilmen Wilkerson objected to it based on how it was done to fill the seat of the late Mayor Pro Tem (Jim) Kilpatrick. The thing is, just because something is done one way before, it does not make it the right way.
A matter of precedent
A key claim from Wilkerson is that the closed process to appoint previous members to the City Council were not met with the same scrutiny as the 2022 appointment of Riakos Adams — and he’s right.
Terry Clark was elected in 2021 after the death of Council member Jim Kilpatrick. His appointment was at the center of some controversy as the City Council debated whether to include election candidates in the application process, and when when Richard “Dick” Young was appointed to the District 2 seat in 2016, the City Council also held interviews in closed session.
Residents have had ample opportunity to hear about the candidates, but what they have not heard is why the newly appointed representative was selected.
