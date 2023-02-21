If Killeen City Council members accept the only bid received on the project, another corporate hangar will be built at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
“That’d be the second hangar that we’re building (there},” said Mike Wilson, executive director of aviation, during a workshop meeting on Tuesday. “We’ll actually start March 1 the procurement process, and you’re looking at about a 12-month process to get it completed.”
The project was initially bid in March 2022.
“In response, the city received three bids,” according to a staff report. “However, the city was required to reject all bids due to a delay in receiving (FAA) grant funding. On (Sept. 13, 2022), the City Council accepted a FAA Military Airport Program (MAP) grant in the amount up to $4,553,070 to fund eligible portions of the Corporate Hangar II Project at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.”
Native American Services Corporation was the only bidder.
“Their bid was found to be responsive and responsible,” the staff report shows. “NASCO is a very experienced construction company with excellent references. Therefore, the consultant and staff’s recommendation is to award the construction contract to NASCO in the amount of $5,335,019.32.”
Wilson said the project would be funded with more than $3.8 million in federal funds, with over $1.5 million on a 10% match from the city.
For that project, staff members have recommended approving a professional services agreement with Garver for “the construction, administration and oversight” of the hangar for $304,000. Council members are scheduled to consider approving that agreement and accepting the bid during a meeting on Feb. 28.
In September 2022, city officials opened a corporate hangar at the airport that’s expected to generate more than $161,000 in annual revenue.
The FAA in 2021 awarded the airport a $10.6 million grant for multiple construction projects, including the 21,900-square-foot hangar leased by CSI Aviation for the relocation of its regional maintenance facility. CSI also has bases in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and West Palm Beach, Florida, according to its website.
CSI, an air transportation and air charter company that’s operated a temporary hangar at the airport since 2019. is expected to employ more than 40 employees, including pilots, medical crews, mechanics and administration staff at the new hangar.
It is the first and only permanent hangar at the airport owned by the city, but CSI Aviation plans to continue using a temporary hangar it bought and installed in 2018. Other hangars at the airport are owned by Fort Hood for military use.
Features at the new hangar include six multi-directional doors that can be configured differently, as well as four crew rooms and a locker room to accommodate an on-call aviation team, corporate office space and maintenance repair office space. Also, the hanger can accommodate up to five aircraft for repair, has a state-of-the-art LED lighting and fire suppression system and other amenities.
The hangar supports the company’s air charter and air transportation solutions for passengers, cargo and medical missions, and is a centralized maintenance facility and air ambulance base. It holds King Air 200 and Beechcraft 1900 aircraft.
CSI maintains charter services and has “various (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) capabilities available for government agencies and corporate customers that require certain types of aircraft for specialized surveillance missions.”
About $4.8 million in aviation revenue is projected for fiscal year 2023. That includes income from rental cars, intergovernmental revenue, airport parking lot fees, fuel sales, air carrier operations, landing fees, tiedowns, retail stores, food and beverage and land-lease tenants.
