Killeen airport

If Killeen City Council members accept the only bid received on the project, another corporate hangar will be built at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.

“That’d be the second hangar that we’re building (there},” said Mike Wilson, executive director of aviation, during a workshop meeting on Tuesday. “We’ll actually start March 1 the procurement process, and you’re looking at about a 12-month process to get it completed.”

