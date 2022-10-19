A debate on whether and how to name a concourse at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport turned heated on Tuesday night when City Council members stalled Michael Boyd’s bid to honor the late Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker.
“It seems like for the last couple of years, this council has been busy naming places ... yet, we haven’t adopted any type of formal policy,” Councilman Jose Segarra said. “It’s getting to the point of just throwing names out there. It’s not that they are undeserving. My recommendation is to come up with a policy before we start naming.”
Boyd asked for — and received — consent from the council on Sept. 27 to place his naming request on an agenda, and it was one of several discussion items during Tuesday’s workshop.
Shoemaker’s service
In that request, Boyd said that Shoemaker “served as commanding general for III Corps & Fort Hood. Following his extensive military career, General Shoemaker served the Killeen community as Bell County commissioner. During his tenure ... Shoemaker advocated consistently for the new Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport to be established in Killeen.”
Shoemaker served in the Army 36 years, and his name is well known in the Killeen-Fort Hood area. He already has a high school in Killeen and multiple buildings in Killeen and Fort Hood named after him. He died from natural causes in 2017 in Harker Heights.
“Congress and the Federal Aviation Administration further defines his efforts,” Boyd said in his request. “GRK has two separate departure areas (concourses). The north concourse serves gates 1-3 while the south concourse serves gates 4-6.”
‘Fitting for the city’
Neither concourse is named, Boyd said in the request.
“Considering his contributions to Fort Hood, the Killeen community and aviation, it appears fitting for the city of Killeen to consider bestowing the proposed designation.”
Shoemaker was a Bell County commissioner for eight years and as president of multiple civic and professional organizations such as First Cavalry Division Association, Heart of Texas Council of the Boy Scouts and United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area.
Shoemaker was also on the Texas A&M University Task Force and campaigned for public higher education in Central Texas. Founders Hall was renamed this year “General Robert M. Shoemaker-Founders Hall.”
On Tuesday, Boyd asked the council to formally consider naming the north concourse for Shoemaker. However, during workshops, council members cannot vote on agenda items under Texas law. They may only give direction to staff, and it’s up to the council to accept or reject staff members’ recommendations at regular or special meetings.
Boyd said through a motion of direction that he wants the city to “display lettering across the top entrance into the concourse and at the opposite end wall of the concourse.”
‘Talk about it more’
Councilwoman Nina Cobb seconded the motion before Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson started a roughly 30-minute debate on whether to name the concourse for Shoemaker or someone else.
“There are some options available to us,” Wilkerson said. “I’d just be interested to know if anybody else had any other ideas. I’m interested. My ears are perked up.”
Councilman Ramon Alvarez agreed.
“I think my train of thought was kind of along the same lines as the mayor pro tem,” he said. “I think it’s a great idea. I don’t know how the family would feel. I don’t know if you reached out or if they would be supportive of that. I don’t know if a concourse, for lack of better words, is beneath him. I’m just being honest, and I think we should talk about it more.”
Alvarez also floated the idea of conducting a public survey to gauge interest in naming the north concourse after Shoemaker.
“I’m in favor of the survey and also having some sort of guidelines and parameters,” Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez said. “There are some other names I could think of.”
And for Cobb, the argument was more about the selection process.
“I looked this up, and I researched it real well,” she said. “Either a person is dead or they’re alive. That’s when we really start naming buildings. Honor isn’t given. It’s earned. It’s not because you go out there and you donate $1,000. It’s not because you go out there and you did trash pick-up one day. There are many things that happen in a public servant’s life.”
‘Wasn’t on a whim’
Boyd seemed to take exception that other council members were taking pause.
“I went to Texas A&M University-Central Texas archives, and I did research to make sure that things did, in fact, line up,” he said. “I went through a folder that showed his correspondence with the FAA, with congressmen, with the mayor of Temple at that time, fighting to make sure that airport was established here. So, for me, it wasn’t on a whim the opportunity to name a concourse. The school district recognized Gen. Shoemaker through naming a school. Fort hood did ... as well as Central Texas College.”
But all Killeen has done, Boyd said, is erect two street signs — one that says, ‘General,’ the other (that) says, ‘Shoemaker,’ and they’re not connected. There’s nothing the city has done to recognize his efforts to establishing the airport here.”
Boyd also said he has support for naming the north concourse for Shoemaker.
“I spoke to family members, I spoke to the general. I spoke to the individual in charge of his estate. And both the general and the person in charge of his estate — and you can fact-check this — stated that this would be appropriate and he would not have a problem with this. So, I did my due diligence for submitting his name.”
Before Wilkerson insisted that he wasn’t being criticized for choosing Shoemaker, Boyd continued to qualify his decision.
“There’s two concourses at the airport,” he said. “No one, up to this point, decided to consider renaming the concourse until I made that my responsibility. Now, I’m hearing that we have names and want to do surveys. But not one council member has submitted an alternate name. I think it’s fitting, and there’s folks in the military that read this article ... in the Killeen Daily Herald who said, ‘Hey, this is something that would be appropriate.”
‘It’s the citizens’
That’s when Wilkerson said he wanted to “calm the seas,” drawing laughter from Mayor Debbie Nash-King.
“I don’t think that anybody said we don’t think you did your due diligence. We know who Gen. Shoemaker is and how relevant he was to this city,” Wilkerson said. “We’re not downing the fact that you’re taking this initiative. It’s very good you brought it up, but I think that airport out there is not just mine. It’s not just the council’s. It’s not just Michael Boyd’s. It’s the citizens.”
In the first vote on the motion of direction, Boyd’s attempt failed, 4-3, with Segarra, Wilkerson, Gonzalez and Alvarez voting against it.
Subsequently, Gonzalez began another discussion, through a second motion of direction, on how to name the north concourse.
‘The survey option’
“My motion of direction would be just to consider the survey option,” she said. “I recommend conducting a survey, having city staff put together a survey for the citizens with the information that council member Boyd presented.”
Boyd seconded that motion and it eventually passed, with Segarra voting against it. The result is that staff will create a survey in which residents may participate for two weeks.
“We should recommend that concourse be named for Gen. Shoemaker ... and that we’re also giving constituents the opportunity to list recommendations. We open it for two weeks, close it, tally it and present the information publicly.”
Cobb weighed in one more time before she cast her “yes” vote on the motion of direction to staff to create the survey.
“I understand (Shoemaker’s name) is on a lot of places,” she said. “I understand that ... Boyd did his information. It died. but we’re still talking about naming a concourse. When (Boyd) first came out and made that nomination, everybody should have went back home, scrambling, because we knew there was another terminal on the other side of the airport. Now, it’s the midnight hour and we want to go back and look at requirements and all these things. It’s too late for that. It’s on the agenda and on the minds of others.”
Nash-King agreed.
“We might as well have just went on and voted for (Boyd’s recommendation) ... and moved on to the next one,” she said.
The next City Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, at 5 p.m., at City Hall.
