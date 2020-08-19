Taking charge on an issue she has spoken strongly about over the past several weeks, Killeen City Councilmember Shirley Fleming started off discussion on language and respect at Tuesday’s council meeting.
“It’s like the law,” Fleming said about the protocols meant to uphold these standards at council meetings among both council members and those who address them.
Fleming responded strongly to developer Gary Purser Jr.’s use of the word “bull----” at the council’s July 21 meeting, also taking issue with his singling out the three council members who voted against his proposed development, including herself.
“The night this happened disturbed me very much, to hear our three names called out,” she said by remote at the meeting, claiming that Purser had “bullied” them.
She also felt Purser should have been removed from speaking at that meeting.
“He disrespected the council and the city of Killeen,” she said, adding that she stands by her subsequent Facebook postings on the subject. “I couldn’t sleep. We don’t need citizens to do this to us.”
Mayor Jose Segarra said that Purser would in fact have been removed from speaking if he had continued as he did.
Councilmember Jim Kilpatrick said the July 21 meeting had caused him some introspective thought in the weeks since.
“This incident has troubled me greatly,” Kilpatrick said.
He said he believes there should be both a logical and legal basis for a protocol regarding citizen and council language and respect, but acknowledged that there was no racial component to Purser’s comments, as Fleming has maintained.
“We’re servants to our citizens,” he said, adding also that the council doesn’t use it, so if citizens do, there should be a recourse.
Councilmember Steve Harris downplayed the idea that he has been attacking Purser directly, but rather that he is a proponent of “balanced growth.”
“As a professional, he got into his emotions,” Harris said, adding that the council should not have had to deal with that issue, but nevertheless it has. “Hopefully we’ll never have to go through this again.”
At the conclusion of the discussion, Segarra offered some closing comments.
“We just need to respect each other,” he said.
The council took no additional action on the issue Tuesday.
Prior to the council’s discussion on the language protocol, during the citizens comment period, a number of residents spoke on behalf of strengthened protocols for language and protocol.
“Bell Jones, representing the Killeen Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, said he was disheartened by Purser’s conduct at the July 21 meeting.
“Let’s do better because we are better,” Jones said.
Resident Holly Teel said it was “appalling" that Purser was labeled as a racist.
“No citizen should be silent for no reason,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.