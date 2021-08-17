The Killeen City Council on Tuesday heard a proposal from Joshua Welch on behalf of EAS Investments to rezone approximately 92 acres in North Killeen to expand current development along East Rancier Avenue.
This development comes on the heels of a separate project by Cactus Jack Developments to develop Boggs Ranch into a 400+ unit housing division along south State Highway 195, which was approved last week.
If approved, the new neighborhood would result in the creation of over 100 new housing units along Rancier Avenue, connected to the current neighborhood through the terminus of Sally Ride Lane.
Approval of the housing division would also require the amendment of 72 acres of the Future Use Land Map along Rancier Avenue to rezone the area to general residential.
The development would also create a new strip mall along East Rancier Avenue, similar to that on Trimmier Road across from the Boys and Girl’s Clubs of Central Texas’ Malloy Hall.
The council did not pass any motions of direction regarding the proposal, but several members did raise concerns regarding the creation of the new subdivision.
Councilman Ken Wilkerson asked whether the subdivision would have an adverse impact on the city’s fire and police departments.
According to Fire Chief James Kubinski, there would be a mild impact on the area, based on statistics from 250-unit housing divisions.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown asked about any potential concerns that the planning and zoning commission may have regarding current flood plains.
“I’m looking at the proposed change to the FLUM, and changing it from suburban residential to general residential will make it more dense,” Brown said.
City Manager Kent Cagle assured Brown that drainage and flood assessments are always a part of the planning process.
“Was there consideration for ingress and egress points for Roy Reynolds Drive?” Councilman Michael Boyd said. “We don’t want another situation like Alamocitos Road.”
Boyd was referring to a road off Bunny Trail in southwest Killeen, where a singular access point causes traffic backups and has become an issue of concern for residents.
Director of Planning for the Planning and Development Services Department Wallis Meshier replied that entrance and exit points are always a matter of discussion when subdivisions are created.
There is no set date to begin the program, as it is still in the planning phase. However, Meshier confirmed that the project would be conducted in phases, although she was unable to provide a tentative completion date.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
