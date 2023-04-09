After several Killeen City Council members over the past several weeks publicly changed their positions on supporting hiring an architect to complete a conceptual layout of a new city hall and municipal court complex, they are scheduled to vote on that issue on Tuesday.
For months, council members have debated the merits of calling a bond election and issuing other debt to pay for multiple construction projects, including a new city hall estimated to cost at least $66 million.
But those conversations came to a halt on Feb. 28, when council members in a 6-1 vote tabled hiring Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects of Austin for a needs assessment and the conceptual layout.
The proposed $108,295 agreement is just one part of a bond election officials may call for November. But City Manager Kent Cagle has repeatedly warned that officials have little time to prepare for the election, including on Feb. 28, when he said that “this is at least a six-month process, so tabling it for sometime in April, you might as well vote, ‘No.’ We need a timeline as well, because there has to be some demolition of buildings. It’s a pretty involved process to try to get a realistic number. That’s (what) this is about.”
But council members were not convinced, saying their constituents didn’t know enough about the process and that they “don’t have the appetite” for raising property taxes to build a $66 million city hall and municipal court complex.
During a special meeting on March 30, though, some of them appeared to have changed their minds, including Michael Boyd and Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson.
Council members Ramon Alvarez and Jessica Gonzalez have voiced support for the construction of a new city hall, but Nina Cobb, Riakos Adams and Jose Segarra have generally not done the same.
“This is one of those things that can be a tough conversation because the one con is the price tag,” Alvarez said during a workshop last week. “That’s the only con that anybody can seem to bring up about it. The money is going to be spent regardless. If you think the city is going to save money by not building a consolidated services city hall, I’ve got some oceanfront property I can sell you in Arizona. The money is going to be spent either way.”
Hiring architects to design buildings is a prerequisite in the bond-preparation process — a usually months-long undertaking that includes land and property acquisition when it’s necessary, financial forecasts, considering the tax implications and working with bond attorneys.
“This council chambers is very nice, but a city hall is much more than council chambers,’’ Cagle said. “This building is 100 years old and has severe problems. When we discussed putting money into this facility ... the council appropriately questioned why we are putting this kind of money into a building this old.”
Boyd and Wilkerson, both of whom argued in February against immediately hiring the architect for the conceptual design of a new city hall, appeared to have changed their positions on the bond election on March 30, with the latter saying that continuing to maintain the current City Hall, built as a school in 1923, is “not a viable option for me.”
“At some point, surgery has to be performed instead of (using) a Band-Aid,” Wilkerson said. “What could we have done better without that money? I think we’re on track. I’m in favor of a lot of the projects that I see here.”
During the same meeting, Boyd said that many of his constituents have told him they support a bond election.
“It seems like we’re all in alignment — the council, staff (and) the citizens,” he said. “Folks have communicated the desire for that. We need to look for the future. We don’t need to continue patching up this building and piece-mealing this. I’m ready to get out here and really sell this and qualify it.”
Wilkerson, though, on Feb. 28 said that council members are putting “the cart before the horse” by hiring an architect to design a new city hall and municipal court complex. He did not attend last week’s meeting.
“This is not about making pretty pictures,” Cagle said during last week. “This is doing a lot of ... site work — what the public space needs to be, the ADA requirements, the number of restrooms for the size of the building, the parking lot layout. This is a lot of pre-work. This is not construction figures. For a facility this size, that’s probably going to be seven figures.”
During a City Council candidate forum hosted by the Herald on Feb. 27, Cobb and Adams said that construction of a new city hall could wait.
“We always need something new.” Cobb said. “We have to see what we need. We’ve got so much that we have to take care of. If we can hold off for a little while ... we’ll get our wants. My answer to you tonight is ... I don’t believe that we should build a new city hall at this time.”
Adams agreed.
“We don’t need it today,” he said. “We don’t need it next week, next year or even in the next five years. But with that bond, as well as all the other projects ... it needs to focus on what Killeen will look like 10 to 20 years down the line. The current City Hall, I would rather not spend too much more money on maintaining it. I strongly support bringing it to the citizens.”
It could take as much as $232 million in bond debt over the next nine years to improve public buildings and quality-of-life issues, Cagle has said. The City Council has three options for funding renovations at or construction of Killeen public buildings, including City Hall and the two police stations, and other projects — certificates of obligation, general obligation bonds and tax increment reinvestment zone revenue.
General obligation bonds aren’t secured by municipal assets, whereas revenue bonds are backed by income generated from specific sources or projects, according to the Texas comptroller’s website.
Projects the city may complete with certificates of obligation include construction of a new City Hall at a cost of $66 million. The existing Killeen City Hall is on the National Register of Historic Places. Renovated for that purpose in 1993, the original Killeen High School was built in 1923 on a city block bound by Avenue E to the south, Root Avenue to the west, North College Street to the east and Avenue D to the north.
Other projects that may be funded with general obligation bonds include an animal quarantine facility, a southwest branch library, recreation and teen center, new park development and new roads.
“I just want everybody to remember this is a step just before we put it to a ballot,” Adams said last week. “It’s not actually making a decision to do the city hall.”
The meeting on Tuesday is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
