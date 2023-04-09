After several Killeen City Council members over the past several weeks publicly changed their positions on supporting hiring an architect to complete a conceptual layout of a new city hall and municipal court complex, they are scheduled to vote on that issue on Tuesday.

For months, council members have debated the merits of calling a bond election and issuing other debt to pay for multiple construction projects, including a new city hall estimated to cost at least $66 million.

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.