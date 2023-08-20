The Killeen City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday where repealing the youth ordinance curfew will be considered.
The long-running city ordinance will be in violation of state law starting next month thanks to a new state law passed in the legislature this year.
Gov. Greg Abbott on June 9 signed House Bill 1819, which essentially takes power away from cities to create or enforce curfew ordinances.
The new law takes effect Sept. 1.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King told the Herald Wednesday that the council will vote on repealing the ordinance next week.
“Come Sept. 1, it will become null and void,” she said. “We must follow state law.”
Immediately following the council meeting there will be a meeting of the Killeen Public Facility Corporation to discuss the election of a vice president and an update on cashflow from Station 42, a new apartment complex in north Killeen that was created in conjunction with the public corporation.
There will also be four public hearings on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting including one on an ordinance amending the 2023 budget; two rezoning ordinance, one for a property at 2600 Illinois Ave., and the other at 5200 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.; and a public hearing on altering the Planned Use Development standards for Rosewood Springs Planned Unit Development to expand the maximum square footage for businesses from 5,000 to 10,000.
Items on the consent agenda include:
- A resolution authorizing bid for sewer main in Trimmier Creek for $1.5 million.
- A resolution authorizing agreement between the Killeen independent School District and the Fire Academy program.
- A resolution awarding a bid for wall repair for $369,848.
- Awarding funds for the Hotel Occupancy Tax and Short-term rental Compliance Services to Avenu.
Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.