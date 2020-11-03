Council holds brief Election Day workshop

The Killeen City Council held a very brief, 16-minute workshop on Election Day.
The council considered resolutions on the proposed purchase of four heating, ventilation and air-conditioning units for the Lions Club Family Recreation Center, at a cost of $341,949, and the acceptance of a 0.551-acre tract of land for the Chaparral Elevated Storage Tank.
Two ordinances, both related to the Texas Municipal Retirement System, were considered. One involved authorizing service credits on an annually repeating basis for TMRS, and another to make contributions to it.
Public hearings were heard on two items. These include an amendment on the fiscal year 2021 budget to increase expenditures in the General Fund, specifically for a $425,000 increase in the legal services budget.
The other public hearing was for approving the Interlocal Agreement and application of the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant for FY2020, of which the Killeen Police Department would receive $37,835.
No votes or other action was taken by the council. The next council meeting is set for next Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 5 p.m.
