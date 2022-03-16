Speaking in turn, six women showed their support for the late former associate municipal judge, mayor and council member retired Col. Raul Villaronga during Tuesday’s City Council workshop.
The women, who included the late judge’s wife of 68 years, Julia Villaronga, requested that the City Council pass a resolution to name Killeen’s municipal court building after Raul Villaronga.
In total, the speakers touched on everything from Villaronga’s three terms as mayor to his Puerto Rican Heritage.
Since arriving in the 1980’s, Villaronga established himself as a member of the Killeen community, helping to establish the Youth Advisory Committee in 1993 and to secure the location of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Julia Villaronga said. The retired Army colonel also organized a local class for those seeking to become United States citizens.
Villaronga died March 20 at the age of 82. He was born April 1, 1938, in Ponce, Puerto Rico.
According to Julia Villaronga, the former mayor was also responsible for bringing City Council meetings to the television set and for securing Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen.
“There are so many other things that he did for the city of Killeen, but I know that I don’t have the time,” she said.
Other speakers touched on his role as a philanthropist, making special note of his several-hundred-thousand-dollar college scholarship fund.
City Manager Kent Cagle said that the project will cost the city roughly $1,700 for materials, though Councilwoman Nina Cobb said that the cost is immaterial to the project.
“We know that a good name is more desirable than any riches that we will ever have,” Cobb said.
Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King, who introduced the motion to rename the municipal court building after Raul Villaronga earlier this month, spoke regarding his impact on the community.
“Naming the municipal court annex after him is just a small token of all the deeds and what he has done not only for Central Texas but for our community as a whole,” she said. “As his wife said, he was a game changer — and one person said ‘change lives;’ he has such an imprint in this community that it will go on for the next generation, especially with the citizenship class.”
Speaking after the meeting, Julia Villaronga was asked how she felt about the City Council’s overwhelming support.
“I’m excited,” Julia Villaronga said.
The recent widow stated that she misses her husband, but that she is glad he will be immortalized on the municipal court building.
Raul Villaronga was appointed as the city’s Juvenile Court Judge in 2000, but resigned in 2002 when the city changed to a court of record. A court of record requires municipal judges to hold a law degree.
He was also recently honored during a flag dedication ceremony on Feb. 24.
