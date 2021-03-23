The Killeen City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to increase the city’s street maintenance budget, currently at $1,646,323, to $5,896,323, to address damage caused by the recent winter storm.
The additional $4.25 million in funding will come from both the General Fund as will as the Governmental Capital Improvement Projects fund.
City Finance Director Jonathan Locke said that streets are currently being prioritized, with emphasis being placed on repairing damage to major thoroughfares.
The funding is estimated to complete reapirs on about 30 miles of laned streets and roads.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown asked what sort of guarantees the additional funding would give to improve the street situation. To this, Public Works Director Danielle Singh said that the repairs would involved applying about two inches of asphalt to impacted streets.
“It will definitely make improvements there,” Singh said at the meeting, adding that the bidding process for the street overlays is currently underway.
In other business, the city presented Kelly Flading as the first-ever Killeen Star Award winner
Having been nominated by Killeen City Councilmember Ken Wilkerson, Flading was given the award at Tuesday’s council meeting. This is a new award the City Council created to recognize an outstanding member of the community every other month.
Flading, who is a military veteran, was in Houston at the time but took part in the award ceremony via Zoom teleconference. Her husband, Brian Flading, received the award on her behalf.
Wilkerson said Flading was chosen due to her involvement with Killeen Creators, the USO Advisory baord and other community organizations.
“We are very happy to have you in our community,” Wilkerson said during the presentation.
Also Tuesday, the council voted 6-1, with Brown casting the sole opposing vote, to award a contract for collection of delinquent fines, fees and court costs for the Municipal Court to Linebarger, Googan, Blair and Sampson, a task currently performed by city staff.
Brown expressed concern about charging an additional fee to Killeen residents, to cover related costs, when many residents are struggling with COVID-19 related financial hardships.
The council also approved:
a resolution declaring vacancies on various citizens appointed boards and commissions and appointing members to fill unexpired terms
a resolution awarding Bid No. 21-15, Transfer Station Air Burner, to Air Burners,Inc., in an amount not to exceed $137,807
a resolution authorizing an Interlocal Agreement between the city of Killeen and the Central Texas Council of Governments for a Household Hazardous Waste event
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.