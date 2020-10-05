Council member calls for transparency in KEDC matters

Killeen City Council member Shirley Fleming wants the seven voting members of the council to be aware of items brought before the Killeen Economic Development Corporation — sooner.
Fleming is one of three council members along with Jim Kilpatrick, and Mayor Jose Segarra, who does not have a council vote, who also serve on the KEDC board.
While the three of them are informed of items related to KEDC, such as a new business that wants to set up shop in Killeen, this has not been the case for other voting council members.
At the council’s Tuesday workshop, Fleming plans to call for a motion to allow the full council — all seven voting members — to know about KEDC business in advance. Such advance knowledge would take place in closed meetings.
“Allowing just two of us is not fair and just,” Fleming said by phone on Monday. “They can’t just trust two of us, and the mayor.”
Fleming said she is hopeful other council members will consider the motion, citing a chemical plant that was approved and built in her district.
“We didn’t know about it until it hit the paper,” Fleming said, stressing that she wants to avoid similar situations in the future.
Another request on Tuesday’s agenda, submitted Sept. 10, is from Councilman Butch Menking, who wants the council to look at and address “vagrants loitering under overpass at I-14 and Trimmier Road.”
Tuesday’s workshop meeting will be at 5 p.m. inside the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College Street in Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the City’s web site, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
