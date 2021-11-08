With economic development and the future of Killeen at the forefront, Councilman Michael Boyd is set to represent the city of Killeen at the 2021 Texas Municipal League Economic Development Conference in Bastrop.
“I look forward to gaining knowledge from several workshops to include those on Downtown Revitalization efforts, Economic Development agreements and Economic Development relating to tourism,” Boyd said.
Boyd will be the only Killeen council member attending this year.
The conference will focus on helping to prepare local representatives in the development of a city-wide business plan, and how to prioritize and realize different aspects of city development.
Texas Comptroller Glen Hagar is also scheduled for the first presentation, during which time he is expected to provide representatives with an overview of Texas’ 2022 revenue forecast.
Sales taxes this year have so far been at least 10% to 15% above that of 2020.
Attendees will otherwise have the opportunity to network with other local leaders across the state.
Registration for the event was $265 for associated TML members and $320 for non-members, prior to Oct. 31, not including the cost to reserve a hotel room for the night and travel expenses, according to the TML website.
“I believe many of my fellow Council-members had prior commitments to supporting the Veterans Day and the like,” he said.
