Rancier Avenue

Several businesses are seen on East Rancier Avenue in Killeen in March 2018. City Council members have approved a professional services agreement with BGE Inc. of Houston for the preliminary design of replacement and streetscaping of the thoroughfare.

In a unanimous vote this week, Killeen City Council members approved a professional services agreement with a Houston company for the preliminary design of the Rancier Avenue replacement project.

“The (fiscal year 2023) capital improvement plan includes the Rancier Avenue replacement and streetscaping improvements project as an unfunded project for design,” according to a staff report. “However, the project was intended to be funded using TIRZ funding. At the (Sept. 8) TIRZ board meeting, the TIRZ Board voted 5-0 to program up to $1 million TIRZ funding for the design of (Phase 1) of the Rancier Avenue project.”

