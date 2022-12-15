In a unanimous vote this week, Killeen City Council members approved a professional services agreement with a Houston company for the preliminary design of the Rancier Avenue replacement project.
“The (fiscal year 2023) capital improvement plan includes the Rancier Avenue replacement and streetscaping improvements project as an unfunded project for design,” according to a staff report. “However, the project was intended to be funded using TIRZ funding. At the (Sept. 8) TIRZ board meeting, the TIRZ Board voted 5-0 to program up to $1 million TIRZ funding for the design of (Phase 1) of the Rancier Avenue project.”
TIRZ is the acronym for tax increment reinvestment zone. Municipal and county governments use tax increment financing “to pay for improvements that will draw private investment to an area,” according to the Texas comptroller’s website. It “redirects some of the (property tax) in a geographic area designated as a tax increment reinvestment zone (TIRZ) to pay for improvements in the zone.”
The cost of the schematic design for the Rancier project is $813,453.73.
“In addition to the TIRZ funding, the city applied for a KTMPO grant in October of 2020 for funding associated to improve the sidewalks and landscaping along Rancier Avenue,” the staff report shows. “The grant was selected and awarded $3,240,000 in construction funding that will be available in 2024.”
Council members on Tuesday approved the professional services agreement without discussion.
“The schematic design will include background research of the limits between Fort Hood Street and W.S. Young and TxDOT required studies that include environmental review, archaeological studies, historical studies, threatened and endangered Species, water resources, and a hazardous materials initial site assessment,” according to the staff report.
The design will also include public input, stakeholder meetings, topographic surveying, utility coordination, road design, stormwater drainage design, urban landscaping and grant-application support.
“Upon completion of the schematic design, a contract amendment will be submitted for approval to proceed further with the design,” the staff report shows.
The total project cost for the Rancier replacement, including placing overhead utilities underground, is $24 million.
“I know this is just a very rough estimate, but I’m always glad to see Rancier on there,” Councilman Jose Segarra said during a workshop meeting on Dec. 6.
And on Nov. 15, City Manager Kent Cagle said the project is “more than a rebuild.”
“We’ve got a grant from KTMPO for sidewalks that we’d engineer along with that,” he said. “But it’s to put utilities underground and to totally change the character of Rancier. And it would totally change the character of the north side of town.”
In a related move, the council uananimously approved amending the TIRZ No. 2 project and financing plan, expanding the TIRZ boundary and extending the duration.
The extension is for 20 years, to 2048, and the new boundary includes adding 332 acres to allow for possible expansion of the Killeen Business Park. The total boundary of TIRZ No. 2 includes 2,136 acres.
And the project plan includes downtown streetscaping and other improvements, land acquisition and development of park space, economic development and public infrastructure reimbursements, for a total estimated cost of $113.5 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.