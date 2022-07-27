Stonetree Golf Club

Killeen City Council members have delayed approving a resolution that would increase several fees at Stonetree Golf Club, including trail and cart fees.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

After Stonetree Golf Club General Manager Justin Dupuis proposed increasing the trail rate 120% at the city-owned golf course, Killeen City Council members on Tuesday tabled approving a resolution on the new fee structure.

“This is the one I received the most feedback on in a while from people,” Councilman Ken Wilkerson said. “They understand about the rate increase with the cost of inflation. You play a better course and you have to pay for that. But the trail fee is a sticking issue. Twelve-hundred dollars is steep.”

