After Stonetree Golf Club General Manager Justin Dupuis proposed increasing the trail rate 120% at the city-owned golf course, Killeen City Council members on Tuesday tabled approving a resolution on the new fee structure.
“This is the one I received the most feedback on in a while from people,” Councilman Ken Wilkerson said. “They understand about the rate increase with the cost of inflation. You play a better course and you have to pay for that. But the trail fee is a sticking issue. Twelve-hundred dollars is steep.”
Trail fees allow golfers to use their own carts on the course. The cart fee is the amount charged for a golfer to use a cart for a round of golf.
Those changes are part of several others proposed by Indigo Sports, the Arizona company that manages Stonetree. It’s an effort to become profitable following six straight years of losing money.
The forecasted net income for Stonetree at the end of this fiscal year is $1,965. In fiscal year 2023, that number is expected to reach $70,355 if council members ultimately approve a resolution on the new rate structure. Any rate structure change over 5% requires council approval.
“Any revenues that the golf course makes ... against (profit and loss) would go into (capital improvement fund), and we use that money to improve the golf course,” Executive Director of Recreation Joe Brown said.
The last rate increase — less than 4% — came in 2020 and was related to green fees. According to a presentation by Tony Marino of Indigo Sports on July 19, the City Council “must approve all green fees and cart shed rental rate changes that would exceed 5% in any 12-month period.”
But Wilkerson took exception to increasing the trail from $0 to $1,200.
“If we either take that or nothing, I can’t support the entire package,” he said. “The trail fee definitely ... needs to come back down. A reasonable rate would be somewhere in the $800-$900 range.”
Fee increases at Stonetree are “related to course operating expenses,” including one-time expenses.” Others are attributed to increased labor and supply costs.
“I’m not a golfer, so I don’t understand all this stuff,” Councilman Jose Segarra said. “Adult membership is $1,200, and it’s proposed at $1,400. The trail fee is $600, and it’s proposed at $600. That is not going up?”
Dupuis explained the difference.
“It’s from $0 to $1,200 (proposed),” Dupuis said. “We offered a $600 trail fee to folks that did not own their own cart. They’re utilizing Stonetree’s carts — not their own carts — and paying the same amount as people that own their carts.”
The issue with that, Dupuis said, is that Stonetree assumes responsibility for maintenance on the carts stored at the course. The storage fee is $500, with a proposed increase of $100. The trail fee for those who own their carts is $600, with a proposed increase of $100.
“We are taking all the wear and tear of the carts and having to replace wheels and steering columns — whatever the case may be over the life cycle of the cart. We have quite a few members that own their own carts that are frustrated with the same price point that they have, and they don’t think that’s fair.”
Those who use their own carts at Stonetree account for about 22% of memberships. Dupuis said membership is 206.
“Pre-COVID, there was never a trail fee for people who did not own their own carts, is my understanding,” Dupuis said. “So a year and a half ago ... the decision was made to have a trail fee for people who did not have their own carts. I’m trying to bring it to pre-covid standards.”
Segarra also called the proposed $1,200 cart fee “steep.”
“Maybe cut that in half or something,” he said.
Councilwoman Nina Cobb agreed.
“When you’re a sporting person, money counts,” she said. “I know that the $1,600 is a lot. I really like the individual price of when you come, you pay. If I use a cart, I’ll pay. If I don’t have any money, I won’t pay. I’ll walk.”
Segarra made a motion to approve the proposed rate structure, but it died for lack of a second. That’s when Wilkerson asked Dupois to take “some time to reconsider it.”
“I just want to say in my experience around here, there’s only one golf course that doesn’t have the annual cart membership fee,” Wilkerson said. “I don’t want to lose what we have at that golf course. I understand you’re the expert and you know you’re way around the golf course well.”
The rate plan is scheduled to be considered again on Tuesday.
Improvements since June 2019 include weed reduction across the course, adding about 60 trees, replacing irrigation control panels, adding lighting to the driving range, creating turf-management best practices, adding new tee markers, a wood bridge on the second hole and bunker sand and clearing creek and lake beds from overgrowth.
