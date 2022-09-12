ADA_Airport1.jpg

City officials plan to accept a Federal Aviation Administration grant to build another hangar at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.

 File | Herald

City staff officials on Tuesday are expected to recommend that the Killeen City Council reject a nearly $4.5 million bid to build another corporate hangar at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration “has offered the city a (Military Airport Program) grant in an amount up to $4,553,070 to fund a portion of the new corporate hangar,” according to city documents. “The consultant and staff’s recommendation was to award the construction contract to Bounds Commercial Construction. However, due to delays in FAA grant funding, the contractor could not extend their bid. Therefore, the consultant and staff’s recommendation is to reject the bid.”

