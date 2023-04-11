In a split vote on Tuesday, Killeen City Council members agreed to hire an architect to complete the conceptual layout of a new city hall and municipal court complex.
“I’ve done my diligence and I’ve visited some other city halls,” Councilman Riakos Adams said. “No matter how the citizens are going to vote, if the idea is to have a city hall whenever, wherever, I think this is going to be necessary to give residents the true data. I support this.”
Adams and Council Members Michael Boyd, Ken Wilkerson, Jessica Gonzalez and Ramon Alvarez voted to contract Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects of Austin to complete the conceptual layout and needs assessment.
Nina Cobb and Jose Segarra voted against it.
“I know I was one of the staunchest (opponents) ... because I didn’t understand what exactly it was, and it seemed like we were going to be spending money just on an idea and we had not done our part in bringing (that) to a conceptual stage,” Wilkerson said. “I understand it now, and I’m in support of it.”
The $108,295 agreement is just one part of a bond election officials may call for November. But City Manager Kent Cagle has repeatedly warned that officials have little time to prepare for the election, including on Feb. 28, when he said that “this is at least a six-month process, so tabling it for sometime in April, you might as well vote, ‘No.’”
Hiring architects to design buildings is a prerequisite in the bond-preparation process — a usually months-long undertaking that includes land and property acquisition when it’s necessary, financial forecasts, considering the tax implications and working with bond attorneys.
“I agree there is a city hall that’s going to be needed,” Segarra said. “It’s going to take a lot of selling between now and November to ... the citizens to vote for something like this. I don’t think ... we can do that. I think that, yeah, we do need a city hall eventually and I’m all for it. But I think in the end, it’s not going to happen.”
It could take as much as $232 million in bond debt over the next nine years to improve public buildings and quality-of-life issues, including about $66 million for a new city hall and municipal court complex, Cagle has said.
The City Council has three options for funding renovations at or construction of Killeen public buildings, including City Hall and the two police stations, and other projects — certificates of obligation, general obligation bonds and tax increment reinvestment zone revenue.
General obligation bonds aren’t secured by municipal assets, whereas revenue bonds are backed by income generated from specific sources or projects, according to the Texas comptroller’s website.
Projects the city may complete with certificates of obligation include construction of a new city hall. The existing Killeen City Hall is on the National Register of Historic Places. The original Killeen High School, built in 1923 and renovated to become the Killeen City Hall in 1993, is located on a city block bound by Avenue E to the south, Root Avenue to the west, North College Street to the east and Avenue D to the north.
“There’s not a part of me that can be pessimistic about this potential bond issue,” Boyd said. “We do need a city hall. The need remains whether we do it now, wait five years or wait 10 years. So there’s a desire from the citizens for us to have this consolidated facility. I believe the time is now to get serious about it and move in a new direction. This does have my 100% support. I had reservations on moving forward with this ... but I’ve determined this is what needs to happen now so that we’re not selling a vision.”
“To our constituents’ thoughtful concerns about whether this was going to be an automatic green light (to a bond election), we wanted to make sure we did our due diligence to come to a real consensus,” she said. “Having conversations with my constituents, the short-term expenses right now far outweigh the overall savings, potentially, down the road. They are curious to what that looks like.”
But Cobb remains unconvinced.
“There’s some other areas in this city that need to be taken care of,” she said. “I think that we can use monies to uplift our City Hall. I just think that it can wait. But, again, we’ll get the assessment and we’ll see what the figures are. We can’t make that decision without having that assessment.”
Alvarez said council members should trust Cagle and staff members to “run the city.”
“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, this is something that is obviously needed,” he said. “We hire staff and we hire the city manager to run the city. We set their direction. This building was never intended to be a city hall, but we made it work for what we had available at that time. You can’t expect to continue to retrofit something that wasn’t intended for that purpose.”
Mayor Debbie Nash-King said she also supports the possibility of building a new city hall.
“My philosophy is, how can you sell something that you don’t believe in?” she said. “Downtown Killeen is a cornerstone. We might as well get on board with that. We do need this city hall.”
Other projects that may be funded with general obligation bonds include an animal quarantine facility, a southwest branch library, recreation and teen center, new park development and new roads.
