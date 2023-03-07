Killeen City Council members on Tuesday commended the proposed development of more than 200 acres of commercial, retail and residential space near Skylark Field.
“We are big, and we should be thinking big,” Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson said. “I like projects like this. I want to congratulate you for actually getting someone in the room like this who can bring a project like this to us. It’s been vacant since God created it. It’s a long time coming. We deserve it.”
City officials and prospective developers have been talking about such a project for more than a decade. Called Anthem Park, construction on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard could be complete in as little as three years if Killeen City Council members approve the project standards.
“It’s been a hard negotiation,” attorney Michael Whellan said. “I do appreciate the responsiveness and thoughtfulness of the city staff. Anthem Park ... will be a dynamic community (with) restaurants, office space, multifamily and single-family housing. CSW is known for its high-quality developments.”
Whellan represents CSW Development of Austin.
The development “will attract highly sought-after regional and national brands to Killeen,” including Dave & Busters, he said.
On Feb. 6, Planning and Zoning Commission members approved a request by Whellan to rezone 203.2 acres for the planned unit development.
“This is in keeping with our comprehensive plan,” said Edwin Revell, executive director of development services. The development will include “street trees, sidewalks, bicycle lanes, trail and park space.”
The last time Killeen officials considered such a development at the site north of I-14 near Rosewood Drive was in 2018, when it was called the “gateway project” but was half the size.
Like the Anthem Park project, the last proposal included commercial and residential properties, but officials at the time had “reservations about the city’s ability to recruit 103 acres of commercial development,” then-City Planner Tony McIlwain said.
Anthem Park includes the La Cascata addition. More than six years ago, the La Cascata Shopping Village — a proposed 210-acre commercial and residential development, was scheduled to open near Skylark Field. But it has remained undeveloped after about 15 years of planning.
“We worked well with staff,” Kevin Hunter of CSW Development said. “CSW ... has been developing in this area for 18-plus years.”
The Herald reported in May 2018 that John Crutchfield, then the executive director of the Killeen Economic Development Corporation, said that widespread closures of national retailers such as Kmart and others were causing delays in completing the development.
Crutchfield’s successor, Scott Connell, joined the EDC last September.
“When I got here, it was working through the issues primarily through the city,” he told the Herald last week. “We’ve been consulting with them on a variety of issues on the commercial market aspect of it and understanding what they need. Mostly, we’ve been kind of on the periphery of this one. (The city is) focused on the planning aspect and (Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone) aspect.”
Municipal and county governments use tax increment financing “to pay for improvements that will draw private investment to an area,” according to the Texas comptroller’s website. It “redirects some of the (property tax) in a geographic area designated as a tax increment reinvestment zone (TIRZ) to pay for improvements in the zone.”
In December, Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle told the City Council that CSW Development “is talking about a tax base of about $550 million” and that “they were expecting that their reimbursements were going to be significantly higher than the $14 million that we had in (the project plan).”
According to the state comptroller’s office, “future tax revenues from each participating taxing unit that levies taxes against a property are used to pay for the cost of improvements to an area. Each taxing unit may dedicate all, a portion of, or none of the tax revenue that is attributable to increased property values brought about by improvements within the reinvestment zone.”
Additional tax revenue received from the impacted properties is what’s referred to as the tax increment.
“Each taxing unit determines what percentage of its tax increment, if any, it will commit to repayment of the cost of financing the public improvements,” according to the comptroller.
In this case, the taxing entities are Killeen and other local government agencies.
Anthem Park would include 39.3 acres of commercial and retail space; 9.1 acres of office, flex and storage space; 91.9 acres of multifamily apartments; and 62.9 acres of built-to-rent mixed residential.
Construction of commercial properties could be complete within three to five years, and that of residential properties could be done within five to 10 years, according to the developer.
Construction is expected to begin by the end of the year, Hunter said.
“It will be done in phases, starting with the retail up front.”
Revell said about 1,700 apartments will be built, and 700 “build-to-rent” homes are planned for Anthem Park.
“It does appear Anthem Park ... is a well-crafted development,” Councilman Michael Boyd said.
Councilman Jose Segarra agreed.
“I’ve been part of this process for many years,” he said. “I’m very optimistic this is really going to happen.”
A public hearing on the rezoning case for Anthem Park is scheduled for March 14.
“It is something that’s going to be of great value ... for the city of Killeen,” Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez said. “It will be a great improvement to our city, so that’s phenomenal.”
Anthem Park is expected to generate about $124 million in property- and sales-tax revenue through 2041, Whellan said.
