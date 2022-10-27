In front of about 35 people on Thursday, Killeen City Council members talked about their priorities as individual representatives and the governing body as a whole.
After City Manager Kent Cagle opened the meeting, Mayor Debbie Nash-King talked about the 2022 Comprehensive Plan.
“If we’re going to invest over $300,000, it’s important that we have the highest discipline in ensuring the integrity of the comprehensive plan,” she said during the event in the Killeen City Council chambers. “If we invest in it, we have to use it.”
In August, the City Council adopted the comprehensive plan after hiring Dallas consultant Kevin Shepherd of Verdunity to help draft it.
In November 2020, council members agreed to pay Verdunity $349,140 to develop the comprehensive plan. Following public meetings, data gathering and stakeholders’ input, including from the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee, the plan was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Central to the comprehensive plan are funding gaps “between needs and revenues, a lack of alignment between your values, your plans, your policies (and) your projects and culture of apathy,” Shepherd has said.
Nash-King called the comprehensive plan “very important to me.”
“If we’re going to grow, we should already have the infrastructure and city services in place. If we don’t ... we have to raise taxes and fees, and we don’t want to impose that on any of our residents.”
Other topics on Thursday night included capital projects, the city’s Parks Master Plan, street maintenance fund, Utility Master Plan, the Crime Commission, architectural standards, pavement manual, development standards and the city’s $265 million budget.
Among the town hall’s highlights, Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson talked about the council-manager form of government — how he and the other council members answer to voters and how the city manager implements policy set by the governing body.
He also explained that Killeen residents don’t just pay city taxes — that they also pay Killeen ISD, county and other taxes.
Councilman Riakos Adams told those in attendance that he’s “a member of several organizations,” including the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization and described the layout of District 2. Councilman Michael Boyd made a similar presentation, focusing, though, on street improvements in District 4 and developing more parks and trails here.
Councilwoman Nina Cobb, meanwhile, talked about unity and working with constituents to make Killeen a better place to live and work, and Councilman Jose Segarra thanked the council members for gathering for the town hall.
Before Segarra’s remarks and during a public-comment period, Michael Fornino, for the second straight meeting got into a heated exchange with a council member.
He traded terse words with Segarra on Wednesday at an event hosted by Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez. On Thursday, Wilkerson told Fornino he couldn’t talk about the incident at the town hall because it wasn’t on the meeting agenda.
Fornino, a combat veteran, disagreed, saying that the mayor created that opportunity when she mentioned veterans and the military during her presentation.
Nash-King shook her ahead in agreement, but Wilkerson repeatedly told Fornino “it’s not on the agenda” and that discussing it would be a violation of the Texas Open Meetings Act.
The Herald will publish a full story on the event in Saturday’s edition. Thursday’s town hall exceeded its scheduled end time of 8 p.m.
