Killeen city council members Jose Segarra and Michael Boyd had a unique opportunity to attend the prestigious U.S. Army War College at Carlisle Barracks in Pennsylvania last week.
“The week-long program ... offered an invaluable learning experience on the intricacies of military strategy and its application to senior officers,” Segarra wrote in an email.
The visit proved to be “enlightening and rewarding” to both men as they represent a military community in Killeen. Segarra said they were particularly attuned to the significance of this opportunity, given the strong ties between the city of Killeen and Fort Cavazos.
In his email, Segarra said that one of the highlights of the visit was the opportunity to engage with the graduating class of student officers attending the War College.
The diverse group of officers brought together a wealth of experiences and perspectives, fostering stimulating discussions on a wide range of topics related to military strategy and community engagement.
Segarra and Boyd found these interactions to be particularly enlightening, as they gained a firsthand understanding of the challenges faced by senior military leaders and the strategies employed to overcome them.
As the two councilmen returned to Killeen, they plan to bring with them a wealth of knowledge and insights gained from their experience.
“Attendance at this esteemed institution further strengthens (our) ability to support the military in Killeen and engage in informed discussions regarding military affairs,” Segarra wrote. “(We) are eager to share and explore opportunities to apply this knowledge in a manner that benefits both the city of Killeen and the military personnel stationed here.”
