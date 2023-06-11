Army War College.jpg

Killeen City Councilmen Michael Boyd and Jose Segarra attend U.S. Army War College in Pensylvania last week. Pictured here with with War College alum Col. Lakicia Stokes.

 Courtesy photo

Killeen city council members Jose Segarra and Michael Boyd had a unique opportunity to attend the prestigious U.S. Army War College at Carlisle Barracks in Pennsylvania last week.

“The week-long program ... offered an invaluable learning experience on the intricacies of military strategy and its application to senior officers,” Segarra wrote in an email.

