At its Tuesday meeting, the Killeen City Council approved several measures related to both public safety and regional growth.
For an area of land near Chaparral Road and Rosewood Drive, a Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use Map (FLUM), for the designation of 5.811 acres to be designated “Suburban Residential”, and a rezoning of 2.71 acres from “A,” or agricultural to “R-1,” or single-family residential, were both approved unanimously.
“A Future Land Use Map (FLUM) is an element of the Comprehensive Plan that depicts the City’s long-term vision for the community,” City of Killeen Spokesperson Hilary Shine clarified on Wednesday. “Per the Comprehensive Plan, the FLUM ‘serves as the City’s policy for directing ongoing development and managing future growth, preserving valued areas and lands, and protecting the integrity of neighborhoods, while also safeguarding and enhancing community image and aesthetics.’ The Future Land Use Map is a critical component of the development process, as it helps guide the City in making sound land use decisions.”
With respect to the second item, regarding the switch from agricultural to single-family residential, Shine confirmed that the rezoning action taken by council Tuesday night is the end of the rezoning process for that 2.71-acre section.
In other action, the council voted to repeal the storm water credit program and amend the drainage utility fee.
“The monthly drainage utility fee was lowered from $6 per Equivalent Residential Unit to $5.40 per ERU,” Shine clarified on Wednesday. “Single-family homes will see a 60-cent reduction in their monthly fee. It will also lower non-residential monthly fees by 10%. This goes into effect October 1, 2020. And yes, the credit program was eliminated.”
The council also approved the procurement of six new fire vehicles, at a cost not to exceed $5,088,743.
Mayor Jose Segarra said the council did the right thing in approving them.
“We need to continue to update our fire department vehicles to ensure we do not fall behind so that we can continue to provide the best of care to our citizens during emergencies,” he said.
To view the entire council meeting, go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/281/Council-Live-Streaming.
