Killeen City Council members and Planning and Zoning commissioners met in a joint workshop on Monday to discuss a parkland dedication and development ordinance.
“The framework of the ordinance provides landowners/private developers ... flexibility in determining which option best suits their development needs, subject to established city requirements set out in the ordinance and city policy,” according to a staff report. “Staff is seeking direction from council regarding next steps for adoption of the proposed parkland dedication and development ordinance.”
