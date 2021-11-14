The Herald last week sent the Killeen City Council two questions about the City Charter review process. As of deadline, council members Michael Boyd, Mellisa Brown, Rick Williams and Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King had answered the questions. The Herald did not receive responses from Nina Cobb, Jessica Gonzalez and Ken Wilkerson.
Below are the questions responses:
In your view, how is the review process going? What are some of the most important changes that residents should know about?
Michael Boyd: “I believe the City Charter review process is going well. City Council has been productive in reviewing the document section by section, discussing relevant revisions. One revision relates to Councilmember compensation which will give voters the opportunity to increase the amount from the existing $100 per month.”
Mellisa Brown: “The City Council has been very good at looking at the details of the charter and having very open discussions about the suggestions and recommendations. We are being very deliberate and looking at the charter from the position of the citizens. One of the biggest recommended changes for the citizens is that the City would be required to hold a public hearing before creating any new fees or fines. There is also a suggested change that would allow the City Council to have a say in both the hiring and firing of any employees that we are already required to approve. Right now, we can choose to approve or deny an appointment, but not remove any of those employees. The one that most citizens are currently already talking about is a potential pay increase for the City Council. We recently decided that we will leave the proposed amount blank until after the public town hall and the two public hearings.”
Debbie Nash-King: “The review process is slow and tedious. In my opinion, the charter for the city is like the constitution for the United States so any changes made to the charter is important to future of our city.”
Rick Williams: “In my opinion, the review is going well. It is very detailed work (as it should be) and at times it can lead to rather prickly discussions. The process is necessary because we want the best foundational document that can be produced to guide our city.”
This council has voiced an incredible amount of support for citizen participation, and the mayor has called on each member to educate and inform the public. How best can residents stay informed as to changes to the charter, and will you be hosting any events to engage with the public, prior to the Dec. 13 public forum?
Michael Boyd: “I will continue to utilize my city facebook page (@KilleenDistrict4) to update citizens. I will likely host another event to engage the public. Citizens are also welcome to contact me regarding any of the proposed charter amendments.”
Mellisa Brown: “I will be starting town halls after Dec 13. Our schedule is designed so that we will not have all of our initial proposals until Dec 6. Before I start bringing these proposals to the public, I want to make sure we have all of the suggestions that the City Council is making. I will have 4 town halls before the January 25 public hearing and then additional ones after we finalize the resolution for the election on February 8 so voters understand the language on the ballot, the way it will change the charter, and what effect it will have on the citizens.”
Debbie Nash-King: “I held a community forum in October to encourage the citizens to participate with the charter process. I will be hosting another forum for the community on 4 December to inform the residents on our progress and to ask residents to get involved with the charter changes.”
Rick Williams: “We encourage citizens to attend each meeting where the charter is being discussed. In addition, the entire document is located on the city’s website for their review at their leisure and they should call, text, or email the councilmember of their choice with their opinions. I will be hosting a town hall on November 17, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center at 3601 S. WS Young Drive where I encourage citizens to come out and we can discuss all issues relating to the city. There will be members of staff present as well.”
