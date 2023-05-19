The City of Killeen updated council members on the state of the 2021 road construction plan during Tuesday’s meeting.
The council received a presentation from City Engineer Andrew Zagars, which detailed the current state of the street reconstruction project.
The presentation included a list of Priority Projects that would be partially funded through a Certificate of Obligation Bond (COB) and the Street Maintenance Fee.
The selected projects included Gilmer Street, Watercrest Road, Bunny Trail, Willow Springs Road and Stagecoach Road.
Rancier Avenue and Chaparral Road are two additional roadway improvement projects that have been started and are not funded through the Street Maintenance fee, the presentation said.
Zagars started with an update on Gilmer Street, stating that the final design plans have been submitted and final bidding documents are being prepared. The city is just waiting on a few easements, which is non possessory right to use and/or enter onto the real property of another, before bids on construction work can begin.
The city expects Gilmer Street and Bunny Trail to be the first roads on which the city begins construction, but Zagars was unable to provide any specific dates or timeline.
The city is currently waiting on more funding for Willow Springs, Watercrest, Rancier and Stagecoach Road.
Councilman Michael Boyd said that his constituents are confused about where the projects stand, specifically about Bunny Trail, which is in his district.
“The citizens I represent asked me to get a definite answer on Bunny Trail,” He said. Boyd said a resident stopped him at Walmart recently and asked him about it. “I am hearing about this every week and tensions are high.”
Boyd expressed frustration that the current timeline was taking too long compared to the original timeline the council and residents were given during a town hall on the Bunny Trail project in 2022. He was also confused about the prioritizing of which roads will be fixed first.
“We need to talk about what road is going to get repaired and in what order,” Boyd said. “At this point I’m going to make a motion of direction for city staff to make a press release which includes 2021 road construction projects updates for the purpose of providing citizens with a more definite timeline to rely on.”
City Manager Kent Cagle responded to Boyd’s motion.
“We can make that motion, but what I’m going to have to do is instruct the engineer to build in extra time because we aren’t going to put something out again and not meet it,” he said.
Cagle also took this time to say that the council needed to understand the city is currently struggling to do everything the council asks of them.
“You are asking this staff to fix 50 years of bad policy and we are doing the best we can ... I’ve tried to tell you multiple times, the multimillion-dollar projects you’re asking us to do, everything is priority.
We come to the council and you say ‘this is a priority, do it; that is a priority, do it,’” he said.
“You heard it here today; we can’t even hire an engineer and we are having to hire outside firms to just to review subdivision plans,” Cagle said. “These are not the only projects going on and we have a very small number of people handling these multimillion-dollar projects.”
Boyd responded, saying he respects what Cagle is saying but things still need to be done.
“The issue is that the city has put out multiple releases with suggested timelines. Three different timelines and three different dates. It is important to me that we be more clear,” Boyd said. “If we could do that, it would help because it is coming off as disingenuous to the citizens. It needs to be communicated to them where we are in the project and what they can expect.”
Zagars chimed in, saying that the status of the projects are constantly changing and information given to residents in one week might change to be completely different the next.
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez mentioned that in the past a directive was made to put project updates on the city website and checked with Zagars that the information they were provided was being uploaded to the city website.
Zagars confirmed that the quarterly reports were updated every three months and added to the website.
Gonzalez then suggested making the process more simple and user friendly so residents can find the information they need quicker and more straightforward.
Boyd’s motion of direction was approved by the council 3-1, with Councilman Joseph Solomon opposed.
Council members Ramon Alvarez and Jose Segarra were unable to attend the meeting.
Council member Ken Wilkerson resigned from his position on Monday and did not attend the meeting.
