The Killeen City Council went back-and-forth Tuesday during a controversial discussion over leftover American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Councilman Jose Segarra asked the council to reserve the remaining funds for a local grocery store in downtown Killeen and council members debated reopening the application process for more businesses to apply.
One motion was made and rescinded, an amendment was made, and the final motion on the floor was criticized by Councilwoman Nina Cobb and Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson before its 4-2 approval, with both aforementioned members in opposition.
The agreed-upon motion called for reserving leftover ARPA funding for grocery store-related projects, and reopening applications for the money.
Councilman Riakos Adams was unable to attend the council meeting on Tuesday.
The Funds
The American Rescue Plan Act is a national debt-relief fund passed by Congress in March of 2021. In February of 2022, the city set aside over $1 million for local business and nonprofit grants, which was funded by some ARPA funds and the closure of a deal to establish a north Killeen apartment complex through the NRP Group.
Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh gave the council an update on the remaining funds during Tuesday’s council meeting.
All of the ARPA funds designated for local nonprofits have been used but there is $70,000 of unused funding for youth-centered nonprofits.
The city also allotted $187,225 into a business relief grant approved 22 applicants. So far, $166,897 has been distributed among 19 approved applicants; however, there is $20,328 in pending funds that have not been distributed due to various complications.
Segarra’s Wish
After Singh’s briefing, Councilman Segarra apologized before saying there was a business he believed should have received funding but was overlooked. He said he and Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez have visited the store before and talked with the owner. Segarra then described to the council all the good things the owner has done and some of the struggles the store has faced.
“Right now (the owner) has some refrigeration units that are broken down and he is struggling like most grocery stores,” Segarra said.
The grocery store being discussed is the WIC Killeen Nutritional Center at 102 E. Avenue D.
“We talk about the need of a grocery store but here he is and we have overlooked him ... I don’t want to do anything now but I want to see if something can be reserved as we move forward and talk about maybe giving him something,” he said.
Segarra went on to say “I probably should have reached out to them and told them to apply, but he never did,” meaning the grocery store owner never applied for the business relief grant.
Wilkerson mentioned that over the year that the funds were being granted, it was hard to get people to apply after a while.
Wilkerson then went on to address the remaining $70,000 of the PFC funds.
“I think (the PFC funds) have probably exhausted its shelf life and we need to move on and put this money to use somewhere else because 70,000 dollars just sitting around is not good,” Wilkerson said.
“If we do go this direction, I think it should be an open application process because everyone that received funds already had to go through this process. I believe in being fair,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said.
Councilman Michael Boyd said he would be willing to make a motion but wanted Segarra to clarify what he wanted.
Segarra said that he was going to make a motion to reserve the $70,000 for the grocery store owner.
“He is filling a need that the community has been talking about. If you could just make a motion to reserve that $70,000 for him and just help him do the application.”
The motions
Boyd made a motion to reserve 20% of the full $90,328 (including undistributed funding) left over to go toward the grocery store rather than the full $70,000.
“I think what the mayor said was important to give others an opportunity,” he said.
Councilwoman Cobb seconded the motion but Gonzalez moved to make a different motion.
“Because we know there is a need for a grocery store that is already existing and there is something that could be left over as a negotiating tool for another possible grocery opportunity ... My motion is to take the remaining balance of $90,328 and reserve it for allocation for grocery store projects,” Gonzalez said. “That will give the council time to figure out how we open opportunities for our current grocery store and any future providers.”
Boyd withdrew his motion and seconded Gonzales’ motion.
Singh interrupted to let the council know the $20,328 was currently allocated to applicants and suggested setting a deadline for those applicants to claim the money before the money was rescinded and used elsewhere.
Wilkerson moved to amend as such and set a deadline for two weeks before the funds are rescinded. The council voted 6-0 for the amendment.
Cobb expressed concern about labeling the newly received funds for grocery store-specific projects.
“Even though I support this and I want people to eat, it seems as if that we are just going to give them money,” Cobb said. “But what about the other groups that came to us and we said we had no money? Now the people who are listening are gonna say ‘we were told they were closed, but now they picked someone and gave them money’”.
Wilkerson agreed with Cobb.
“If you simply open (the applications) back up that is one thing, but if you open it up and categorize it to something so specific, I think we have to be cautious in doing that. To be totally fair, if we open it back up, we should do so without the grocery store specifications,” Wilkerson said.
The final motion that was voted on was Gonzalez’s motion “with approval of those balances, we allocate the remaining $90,328 to hold for grocery store projects.”
The council voted 4-2 with council members Cobb and Wilkerson in opposition.
