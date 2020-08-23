Council resumes regular meeting schedule

The Killeen City Council took an important step last week to return to it’s normal routine.
At it’s Aug. 18 meeting, the council voted to return to the workshop/meeting schedule in September. That means workshops, with no action taken, on the first and third Tuesdays, and meetings, with action items, on the second and fourth Tuesdays.
The next scheduled meeting is a workshop set for Sept. 1.
The schedule was changed in March following the COVID-19 pandemic disaster declaration.
“Combination workshops/meetings have been held April through August.” City spokesperson Hilary Shine said by email, adding that meeting date information is available online at https://killeen.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
A March 17 workshop was cancelled due to the pandemic.
In response to the pandemic council meeting have been virtual, using a program called Zoom, having several members participate by remote. Prior to this, the council chambers had chairs taped off and selective seats open to the public to adhere to social distancing guidelines during council meetings.
“I think it’s important to go back to our weekly meeting and appreciate the council voting to do just that,” Mayor Jose Segarra said by email on Sunday. “We have to get through with the budget and a lot of other items that will be discussed and acted on. This will give council a week, following the workshop, meeting before they have to vote on it.”
Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King supported returning to the regular schedule because it will give the residents more time to review the agenda without the feeling of being rushed.
“It will also give the city council and city staff ample time to discuss the items on the agenda in order to make quality decisions for the betterment of our community,” she said by email on Sunday. “I encourage all of our city residents to participate in the weekly council meetings and share their concerns because we are here to serve you.”
Councilmember Butch Menking also commented on the change.
“It was important to adjust our meeting frequency to do our part in slowing the virus spread,” Menking said by email on Sunday. “Getting back to our weekly meeting starting in September permits a more robust deliberation on matters requiring council approval.”
