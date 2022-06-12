The Killeen City council is considering two agreements to lease equipment for Stonetree Golf Club at a combined cost of $540,000.
Joe Brown, executive director of Recreation Services in Killeen, presented a proposal from Deere Credit, Inc. for seven mowers at a cost of $345,430, and another proposal from E-Z-Cart for 75 new golf carts at a cost of $193,410.
In Tuesday’s council workshop, Brown presented the facts following a request for bids to three companies who could provide the mowing equipment. In his presentation, Brown listed the type and costs for leasing the equipment, which included the monthly payment of $5,757.17 for a 60-month period. The city’s agreement with Professional Turf Products L.P. for four mowers expired in July 2021. Since that time, Brown said they have been renting equipment with a monthly cost.
In January, Brown approached the council with a proposal to replace the equipment by leasing mowers from Deere Credit, Inc. for a cost of $376,513.60.
Council did not approve the proposal and, in turn, requested to amend it instead to include the monthly rental costs of the equipment.
Brown was also tasked with a request that the city get quotes for how much a monthly rental will be for the mowers that the golf course would need to get through the season until the new equipment is received which will take about 10 months.
“Due to the high amount of usage placed on these specialized pieces of equipment and the specific precision of industry standards for course conditions, they are subject to maintenance issues at a greater frequency than typical mowing equipment,” Brown said.
The other proposal is for replacement of the fleet of golf carts at Stonetree. Currently, 65 carts are in use but deteriorating rapidly, according to Brown. The new agreement would lease 75 carts from E-Z-Cart, Division of Textron, Inc. at a cost of $193,410, reducing the monthly cost from $3,780 to $3,223 for 10 additional carts.
“Golf cart rentals generate in excess of $300,000 annually,” Brown said.
Delivery of new carts will be immediate, as Brown said E-Z-Go has these in its inventory.
The City Council is expected to vote on these two proposals at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Council asked for the monthly rental costs of mowers during its Jan. 11 meeting when a lease agreement for new mowers was put before them at a total cost of $376,513. During a followup interview with Brown, he was asked why the City of Killeen would pay for the mowers, when in fact, the city pays another entity to manage the golf course.
“The management company uses the City of Killeen money to manage the course. All capital equipment and leases go through the City in terms of procurement. The course still belongs to the City and if the management company goes away or moves on, the City would then pick up said operation,” Brown said. He added that the lease will be in the city’s name because if the managing company decided to leave Killeen, despite buying mowers and golf carts, then that would be major problem for the city and Stonetree Golf Club.
Billy Casper Golf took over management of the Club in May 2019. The council voted in March 2019, 6-1 in favor of a five-year, $90,000 per year contract with Billy Casper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.