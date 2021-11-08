In a reversal from an October decision to explore securing longer term lengths for Killeen City Council members, the City Council voted down the proposed change to the city charter during a Monday City Council workshop.
After hearing “red-line changes” from Deputy City Attorney Holli Clements, Councilwoman Mellisa Brown moved to not include a proposed change to the city charter that would have increased councilmember term length from two-year to three-year terms.
“Between the cost, the confusion, all the provisions we would have to change … I really think that, for right now, I don’t see any benefits, and I see where it will potentially cost the city money and voter apathy,” Brown said.
The primary issue for several council members was consistency and difficulty of implementation.
However, Councilman Ken Wilkerson admonished the City Council, stating that “it takes planning … it takes commitment to do what you want to do.”
“We shouldn’t not do something just because it’s hard,” he said, pointing out that, just a few weeks ago, the Cty Council had seen enough merit to request the change to the city charter.
“I respect anyone’s opinion to say no to this, but I don’t see any disadvantage to this at this point,” he said.
Ultimately, the vote came down to Councilman Michael Boyd, who stated he was changing his vote “in light of new information.”
“For the record I want to point out that there is an absolute benefit to having a three-year term,” he said, citing council members’ ability to begin and complete initiatives.
Similarly, Councilwoman Nina Cobb spoke in favor of the change.
“It takes time to get your initiatives, it seems like you’re always running out of time,” she said.
Brown’s motion to strip the proposed change from the May ballot passed 4-3, with councilmembers Jessica Gonzalez, Wilkerson and Cobb voting against the motion.
COMPENSATION
On another major topic of discussion, Brown moved to shift the compensation of councilmembers from the city charter to the city budget. If approved, the City Council would set a compensation amount in the annual budget, with any changes requiring voter approval.
However, several council members voiced major concerns with the initiative, with Wilkerson saying that the measure has the possibility of a “runaway system.”
“We shouldn’t be afraid to ask what we’re worth,” Wilkerson said.
Cobb spoke similarly.
“We said it, we said we wanted an increase in pay, we know our worth — however you want to put it, we voted on it. Let’s put it on the ballot and let’s go,” she said, adding that the City Council was “stumbling around.”
OTHER CHANGES
After a discussion regarding citizen initiatives, Boyd requested that city staff reword any mentions of “legal requirements” in the city charter to specify whether those requirements are the result of state or federal statutes
“I just want to make sure that we’re not taking anything away from the voters,” he said.
The council moved to adopt the change unanimously.
Mayor Jose Segarra reminded the City Council members as to their responsibility to educate and inform the public regarding changes to the city charter.
