Throughout the boil-water crisis, few have worked harder than Killeen’s Public Works Department.
“I just want the citizens to know that I am very pleased with the way that it was handled,” Killeen Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez said at Tuesday night’s council meeting, when city staff gave an update on Killeen citywide boil-water notice. The boil order was issued Oct. 19 due to low chlorine levels in Killeen’s drinking water, and was fully lifted on Friday.
Killeen Executive Director of Public Works Jeffery Reynolds was praised by every member of the City Council, with Councilwoman Nina Cobb specifically applauding his staff for their attention to detail.
“What was most impressive to me was that your staff ... was able to say the same thing to me that you did,” Cobb said.
Additionally, Cobb mentioned that city staff had a “good attitude,” and were available “24/7.”
“I commend you on being proactive,” Cobb said.
The Killeen Fire Department also received significant praise for its efforts in utilizing outreach programs to notify the public about the boil-water notice. The fire department also delivered dozens of cases of water bottles to residents who could not boil their own water during the 10-day ordeal.
“No one wants a war, but we always pray for the warriors that step in to fill the gaps,” Councilman Ken Wilkerson said in reference to the KFD’s commitment to service the community.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown commended city staff for “exceptional communication.”
“I appreciate the 24-hour support from all of our staff,” she said.
The city’s communications department issued 13 press releases during the boil-water period, organized a news conference last week and answered questions from residents on the city’s social media pages.
“The City has been transparent and continuously updating the community on all platforms with any information we receive since the BWN (boil-water notice) was issued. We’ve posted our daily testing reports for October 2021, as well as our quarterly results, to our website at https://www.killeentexas.gov/294/Public-Works,” according to a news release on Friday.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash King asked how the City Council could best support public works.
“This is one of the best budgets we’ve seen in years,” Reynolds said. “You’ve already done your part.”
However, he did have one suggestion.
“If you see future water and sewer requests, just say yes!” Reynolds said, drawing a laugh.
