Budget amendments are on the agenda for Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Though perhaps the most important item on the agenda, the item to be considered is an ordinance amending the fiscal year 2022 budget. The majority of changes are housekeeping in nature, with staff presentations outlining transfers from various accounts to the Capital Improvement Projects fund.
Additionally, the ordinance would authorize $129,468 in separation pay out of the Solid Waste Fund, as well as $88,204 in unemployment claims from the general fund. The presentation notes that the U.S. Department of Treasury will credit an additional $66,531 in unemployment claims funding.
In a sigh of relief, FEMA has reimbursed the city of Killeen 100% for COVID-19 testing to the tune of $70,000.
In other news, the City Council is expected to pass several items through its consent agenda, including stipulations on discussion via its governing standards, approving a bid for new tasers, and the creation of several new support services within the Fire Department.
The City Council is also expected to pass an ordinance reducing the amount of citizen representatives on the Animal Advisory Board from seven to three. This decision will be the result of a discussion held during the last City Council workshop, during which the City Council found that there were too few interested residents to fill the Animal Advisory Board.
The only other business scheduled for Tuesday’s meeting is the appointment of residents and council members to the city’s various boards and committees.
For more information regarding the appointment of residents to citizen committees, please visit killeentexas.gov or email City Secretary Lucy Aldrich at laldrich@killeentexas.gov.
