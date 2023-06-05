The Killeen City Council will discuss making the city a part of the Scenic City Certification Program from Scenic Texas during Tuesday’s council meeting. Scenic Texas supports and recognizes cities that implement high-quality scenic standards for public spaces.
On May 2, the council passed a motion of direction to discuss possibly participating in the program.
This program provides impartial third-party evaluation of existing standards and is a way for the city to gain support for economic development efforts, according to a presentation linked in the city’s agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
The council is scheduled to receive the presentation Tuesday night and discuss the program.
The council will have a workshop meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Meetings are held at City Hall, 101 N. College St. usually at 5 p.m., but “due to training and scheduling conflicts,” the time has been changed, according to a news release Friday.
