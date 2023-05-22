LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The Killeen City Council will meet to discuss and potentially vote on several things Tuesday, including taking action on Councilman Ken Wilkerson’s resignation.

Wilkerson resigned on May 15 when he sent an email to Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle. However, the public and Killeen City Council members were not made aware of the mayor pro tem’s resignation until two days later, on May 17.

254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com

