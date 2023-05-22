The Killeen City Council will meet to discuss and potentially vote on several things Tuesday, including taking action on Councilman Ken Wilkerson’s resignation.
Wilkerson resigned on May 15 when he sent an email to Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle. However, the public and Killeen City Council members were not made aware of the mayor pro tem’s resignation until two days later, on May 17.
Wilkerson did not attend last Tuesday night’s council meeting, in which he was replaced as the city’s mayor pro tem by Councilwoman Nina Cobb.
The council will also discuss purchasing two properties. One property is the East Lake Veterinary Center at 3518 E Rancier Ave. and would be used by the Killeen Animal Services. If approved, the East Lake location would be used for pet adoptions and the current adoption facilities would be used as quarantine facilities, according to a presentation linked to Tuesday’s council agenda.
The other property is the historic “Hack’s Building” located at 324 N. Gray St., according to a presentation linked in the city agenda. It was built in 1915 as the Lodge Hall and later served as the Wyatt Bass Grocery Store from 1937-1941, It then became the home to the Hack’s Army and Western Store from the 1950s-1980s. It was historically significant in the 2008 historic resource survey, but it has been vacant for years and has been a source of blight and vandalism, the presentation said.
There will also be two public hearings and the Council will vote on various items from last week’s consent agenda, including the agreement with Cen-Tex Alcohol and rehabilitation Center and ad agreement with Pape-Dawson engineers for development services support.
The council meeting begins 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.
