The Killeen Council has a full plate for the upcoming council meeting on Tuesday.
The 22 item agenda covers a wide variety of topics that include renewing and reassessing contractor agreements, looking over bids for construction projects, and last but not least — appointing a council member to fill the council member at-large vacant seat.
The very last item on the agenda is to discuss who the council thinks should fill the vacant seat. It is not specified if the appointed candidate will be sworn in after the council comes to a decision.
At the urging of Mayor Debbie Nash-King. during the June 13 meeting, Killeen City Council members voted unanimously to delay a decision on appointing someone to fill the vacant council seat left by former Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson’s resignation last month.
At the outset of Tuesday’s meeting, Nash-King said she wanted to pull the item from the agenda, so that the council could revisit the applications received and come to a majority decision.
“I would like us all to be of one accord and really take on the consideration and go back and re-look at all the applicants,” Nash-King said before the meeting started.
The person chosen for the at-large seat will serve until the May 2024 municipal election.
Tuesday’s meeting will be at City Hall, 101 N. College St., beginning at 5 p.m.
