The Killeen Council has a full plate for the upcoming council meeting on Tuesday.
The agenda covers a wide variety of topics that include renewing and reassessing contractor agreements and looking over bids for construction projects.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Near record high temperatures. High 102F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Some passing clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: June 19, 2023 @ 12:51 pm
This article was updated to reflect that an item was taken off the Killeen City Council's meeting agenda on Tuesday.
The Killeen Council has a full plate for the upcoming council meeting on Tuesday.
The agenda covers a wide variety of topics that include renewing and reassessing contractor agreements and looking over bids for construction projects.
In a previous version of Tuesday's council agenda, the council was slated to discuss a council member at-large vacant seat. However, the agenda was revised, and the item was dropped.
In the unrevised version, the very last item on the agenda was to discuss who the council thinks should fill the vacant seat, which became open in May after Councilman Ken Wilkerson resigned.
At the urging of Mayor Debbie Nash-King. during the June 13 meeting, Killeen City Council members voted unanimously to delay a decision on appointing someone to fill the vacant council seat.
At the outset of Tuesday’s meeting, Nash-King said she wanted to pull the item from the agenda, so that the council could revisit the applications received and come to a majority decision.
“I would like us all to be of one accord and really take on the consideration and go back and re-look at all the applicants,” Nash-King said before the meeting started.
The person chosen for the at-large seat will serve until the May 2024 municipal election.
Tuesday’s meeting will be at City Hall, 101 N. College St., beginning at 5 p.m.
Meetings may be viewed online at www.killeentexas.gov/councilmeetings. or livestream on Spectrum cable Channel 10.
254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.