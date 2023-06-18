1. Yes. Not everyone has air-conditioning. Extreme heat poses a very real health danger .

2. Yes. It should be a priority, even if it means partnering with churches or organizations.

3. No. The city has a policy in place to determine when to open a cooling center. That’s fine.

4. No. It would be far too costly to keep a shelter open 24/7 during every summer heat wave .

5. Unsure. Some residents would benefit greatly, but the logistics are complicated.

