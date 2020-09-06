Council to decide budget, future of Vive Les Arts

Of all the issues related to the proposed budget for the City of Killeen for Fiscal Year 2021, perhaps none has generated more recent attention than the prospect of de funding the Vive Les Arts.
“We have a new interest in the theater from the community,” Jami Salter, executive director of the Vive Les Arts Theatre, told the Killeen City Council at their Tuesday workshop.
For FY 21, funding for the Killeen Arts Council is currently set for zero, down from $0, down from $268,295 from last year, plus $100 in KAC administrative expenses. This is due to decreased revenue from the city’s hotel occupancy fund, from which the city funds KAC programs such as Vive Les Arts and which has seen reduced revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the city’s workshop, the council voted unanimously to consider alternative funding for KAC, in the amount of $85,000. At it’s meeting on Tuesday, this additional funding will be considered when the council approves the FY 21 city budget, which has recommended appropriations totaling $204,462,246, excluding duplicative transfers between funds.
Four guidelines and priorities have been established by the city council regarding the budget; 1) employee compensation, 2) retirement funding, 3) infrastructure, and 4) maintaining the city’s fund balance policy.
“The budget has been prepared to address some of the city’s most pressing strategic issues, as well as minimizing service level impact,” City Manager Kent Cagle said in a prepared message. “It lays the foundation for the delivery of services, facilities, and infrastructure to the citizens of Killeen.”
In addition to a public hearing on the proposed budget, the council is also scheduled to have a hearing on passing a preliminary tax rate of $0.7330 per $100 valuation. This rate was approved by the council on Aug. 4 and represents the city’s first tax decrease in 16 years.
Having been in operation for about 40 years, Vive Les Arts currently offers six main stage shows and three or four children’s shows a year.
Erin Riddle began participating in VLA over 20 years ago when she auditioned for her first children’s theater show and has volunteered in nearly 100 productions since.
“I most recently was cast in Matilda the Musical during a time when most theaters aren’t able to operate,” Riddle said by email on Sunday. “This opportunity meant the world to our cast and crew and, as art does, changed the lives of many. It is inspiring to watch people of all ages and walks of life to be changed for the better by the power of art, the sense of community and belonging, the acceptance of differences, and the pride you feel in creating something magical to share with the world. Killeen has a true gem in VLA in so many ways and we need to protect it during this unsure time, especially when the resources are available.”
Riddle noted that the proposed budget already included $80,000 for the yet unbuilt Mounted Warfare Museum, and questions the logic in funding this project while not funding already established programs such as VLA.
“I understand that there is potential future tourism to be had there, but it is several years out at this point,” Riddle said. “We have organizations working hard right now bringing people and their dollars to the City of Killeen. I don’t feel these organizations should be kicked while they’re already down, as they are actively bringing revenue to the city even during a global pandemic.”
Riddle also noted the HOT shortfall, but questions the decision making process for arts funding with respect to it.
“I knew that hotel motel bed tax was down for the year, but to learn that it was only down by 20% was a bit surprising,” she said. “And to learn that cutting 100% of the arts was the bulk of making up that loss, as opposed to making cuts across the board seemed to lack foresight.
“I would like to respectfully suggest that some, if not all, of the proposed amount given to the museum be given to the Killeen Arts Commission and reevaluated in the future when the organization is actually capable of bringing money into the city. I’m sure this is a multi-million dollar building project and $80,000 doesn’t make a huge dent in that, but the impact that amount of money makes to these arts organizations is monumental.”
Michael Linneman, a Vive Les Arts Theater board member, wants to avoid dealing with the same program cuts in 2021.
“It was said that there’s 10 years left on the debt service for the Civic Center, which was financed on a 30-year note in the early 2000’s,” Linneman said in a statement. “Compounded on top of the debt service, I was told that a lot of the funding in this year’s budget for the center will pay for needed upgrades and repairs.”
Linneman supports what could be described as a long-term approach.
“My background is finance and, according to my bankers, I’m pretty savvy with leverage,” he said. “I don’t see this pandemic just ‘going away’ at any point, so it’s safe to assume we’ll be dealing with lower revenues for some time, especially in the hotel/motel industry. I would highly suggest re leveraging the Civic and Conference Center, to a 15-year note (perhaps at a lower rate given that they’ve fallen precipitously as of late) and roll in the upgrades and repairs needed. I would even look to upgrades that will be needed in the near future and roll those in as well.”
Linneman believes this approach would free up cash in the current budget and alleviate the crushing weight of that monthly debt service.
“Granted, we add five years to the note but that’s how you work your ability to borrow when times are tough,” he added. “Our state government is doing it, our nation is doing it, even our citizens are having to do it. Refinancing an investment property to free up needed cash is smart finance and good business.”
After being contacted, no council members offered any additional input regarding the upcoming meeting as of press time.
Tuesday’s council meeting will be at 5 p.m. inside the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen. For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the City’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
Riddle said on a Facebook page she set up that supporters of VLA are encouraged to attend, and wear green in support. For more information visit https://facebook.com/events/s/fund-the-arts-in-killeen-city-/316423339679284/.
