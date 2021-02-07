The Killeen City Council will be discussing and making decisions on vacancies on a few board positions in the city and county.
The first is the city of Killeen vacancy on the Bell County Tax Appraisal District board of directors where Dick Young, the former Killeen city councilman and the former member of the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board, will be up for the position formerly held by Royce Matkin, who died from complications related to COVID-19 in early January.
The council will also be discussing naming Chris Thomas to the Animal Advisory Committee in place of the former member, Leo Gukeisen.
Also during the meeting, the council will be discussing a resolution for a professional services agreement with Garver in the amount of $236,400 for the replacement of the Terminal Capital Equipment System at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
The last item on the agenda will be a public hearing for an amendment to the fiscal year 2021 annual budget.
The amendment would increase the revenue and expense accounts in the aviation funds and the Community Development Block Grant fund.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Killeen City Hall council chambers, 101 N. College St.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
