A presentation on Fort Hood’s redesignation will be given to the Killeen City Council during Tuesday’s weekly meeting, after the official name change is unveiled earlier in the day.
Council members will also discuss and vote on past agenda items such as appointing Pedro “Pete” Lopez Jr. as the new Chief of Police for Killeen and approving funds for renovations and additions to the Killeen Community and Senior Center.
The council had the opportunity to meet Lopez during the council workshop meeting on May 2, and each council member appeared to be favorable toward appointing Lopez as chief of police.
City staff and KPD both confirmed Thursday that Lopez would be Killeen’s first Latino police chief. Lopez’s salary in the conditional offer of employment is $190,000 per year, and he would start working with the city on June 5.
Also Tuesday, the council will also discuss appointing members to the Bond Advisory Committee.
Multiple public forums will be available for residents to take part in before the council votes on each matter.
Lastly, the council will consider establishing an ordinance establishing the municipal court as a department of the city. This process would also include establishing the authority and responsibilities of the presiding municipal judge who will supervise the department.
