Council to discuss Killeen water rates, budget

At its Tuesday workshop, the Killeen City Council is set to discuss a variety of issues, although no formal votes will be taken.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra and Councilmember Debbie Nash-King shared their input on three of the most prominent ones.
Water rates
Monthly water rates for residents for 2,000 gallons is set to increase by $1.46, and for $2.57 for 5,000 gallons.
Segarra: “We are required to be in compliance with safe drinking water standard and if we do not take appropriate actions we can be putting the city at risks of getting fined up to $50K a day in the future by the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality. Council did receive the rate study along with the recommendations, I think it’s critical that we implement their recommendations.”
Nash-King: “I have been against increasing resident’s taxes and fees because I believe the city should plan projects within the current budget year without increasing taxes or fees. However, The Water & Sewer Utility is a business and WCID 1 has increased their rates. I will have to get more feedback this week from the residents before I make a decision to move forward on it.”
Budget
The council will discuss the fiscal year 2021 Budget — first submitted to the council in July. It is set to be voted on later this month.
Segarra: “Obviously this is critical, so what specifically do you feel needs to be addressed here? We have had a tough year with all going on but the City of Killeen is in great shape thanks to the job of our City Manager and all the department heads. Thanks to all the citizens who have spoken and made comments during this budget and I look forward to any further discussion before it comes to the Council next week to vote.”
Nash-King: “We have worked on the budget all spring and summer. Our city manager also hosted a budget meeting for the residents only so they could give their input on the budget. The council has two choices to vote for the budget or against the budget.”
Wagon Wheel traffic
The council is scheduled to discuss high traffic in Wagon Wheel Estates, and safety issues related to this have been brought up and discussed at recent council meetings.
Segarra: “We will receive a staff presentation and will be updated on what our options are available to us so the council can make an informed decision.”
Nash-King: “The city staff will conducted a study using traffic count reports, accident reports and the city ordinances to determine the best route to improving the quality of life for the residents living in that area. I will based my decisions on the city staff findings.”
The workshop, open to the public, is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Killeen City Hall at 101 N. College Street.
