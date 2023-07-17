The Killeen City Council will discuss Tuesday during its workshop session on using remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help pay for a grocery store in north Killeen.
Oasis Fresh Market is listed on the presentation portion of Tuesday’s agenda as being a potential recipient of ARPA funding, federal dollars given for COVID relief.
North Killeen has been considered a food desert since H-E-B and IGA left the area in 2019, resulting in the area no longer having a major grocery store.
Councilman Jose Segarra said in an email Monday that the meeting Tuesday will preliminarily discuss the feasibility and potential benefits of such a project. But he also said the money from ARPA might not be used toward the project itself just yet.
“At this point, I believe the money there is for the market research data, which is a crucial aspect of the proposal,” Segarra said in an email. “I look forward to the presentation and (discussion) at tomorrow night’s meeting, during which we will gain more clarity on the next steps and whether this is the market research funding or not.”
The city has already allocated about $42,000 toward the grocery store for research studies, leaving more than $48,000 still available to be allocated, according to the agenda item presentation. A total of $90,328 were set aside for a potential grocery store project including $20,328 from ARPA funds and $70,000 from Killeen Public Facility Corp. funds.
The concept for the new grocery store, as discussed in a council meeting in May, is for a two-story building with a grocery store on the bottom floor and an emergency food pantry and rental assistance area at the back of the store.
The design also calls for electric vehicle charging ports in the parking lot, an agricultural testing lab and freshly prepared meals offered in a bar-like area in the middle of the store.
A.J. Johnson, owner of Oasis Fresh Market, previously opened a store in northern Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2021, which itself had been a food desert for more than 14 years.
The nearest major grocery store from north Killeen is 20 minutes toward Harker Heights or down Trimmier Road, Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez said last year.
There are several smaller grocery stores in the area such as Handy Grocery and the Killeen Nutritional Center. But since IGA and H-E-B left, attracting a major grocery store to the area has been a major priority for the city council.
The city and the Killeen Economic Development Corporation were in talks with an unnamed grocery store chain for about two years, but the deal eventually fell through with the proposed 60,000-square-foot grocery store dropping out in 2022.
The grocery store is one of 19 agenda items on Tuesday’s council workshop meeting which immediately follows a special meeting at the council at 5 p.m. on whether a new council member will be appointed. There is a vacant seat on the council due to the resignation of Kenneth Wilkerson in May.
Other agenda items include:
- Discussion of City Council and other related tours
- Discussion on the proposed 2024 budget
- A public hearing amending the 2023 budget
- A public hearing on a Community Development Block Grant application
- Several Federal Aviation Administration grants
- Considering awarding a bid for a crime scene scanner
The Killeen City Council will be held at 101 N. College St. at 5 p.m. for the special meeting first and immediately followed by its workshop meeting. A livestream will be available at KilleenTexas.gov and will be broadcast on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
