Killeen Preview image

The Oasis Fresh Market store, shown in this image from KKT Architects, opened in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2021. A similar grocery store operated by Oasis may be coming to Killeen, and council members will discuss the possibility at Tuesday's meeting.

 Courtesy photo

The Killeen City Council will discuss Tuesday during its workshop session on using remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help pay for a grocery store in north Killeen.

Oasis Fresh Market is listed on the presentation portion of Tuesday’s agenda as being a potential recipient of ARPA funding, federal dollars given for COVID relief.

